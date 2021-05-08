We, the members of the Danville High School Class of 1970, strongly encourage voters in the Danville Area School District to vote for our friend and classmate Robert “Bob” Buehner for a position on the Danville School Board.
At Danville High School, Bob Buehner was a champion debater, varsity athlete, and excellent student. During his senior year, he was selected to be an international exchange student to New Zealand. He has always valued his education and attributes much of his success to the Danville school system.
For 20 years Bob Buehner served as Montour County District Attorney. He worked tirelessly to protect our community and champion the victims of crime. Pennsylvania’s District Attorneys recognized his leadership skills when they selected him to be President of the PA District Attorneys Association.
Mr. Buehner has the experience to serve on the Danville school board. He served as a member of the Bloomsburg University Council of Trustees for 25 years and also was a Trustee at Westminster College for eight years. He is an Eagle Scout who has served as the President of the Columbia Montour Boy Scout Council. Bob was also a member and an officer of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation.
The Buehner family has established three scholarships to help graduating Danville High School seniors with college costs. These scholarships represent one aspect of their support for the Danville school system.
We, his classmates and friends who have known him best for the better part of 60 years, support his goals to end secret school board meetings; treat the public with respect and dignity; emphasize the arts, music, theatre and forensics as much as athletics; hire outstanding teachers with strong consideration for Danville graduates; and restore the Danville School District’s place as one of the premier school districts in the region.
We encourage all voters in the Danville School District to vote for Bob Buehner.
Deborah Bausch, class president
DHS Class of 1970 members endorsing this letter:
Laurea Armstrong
Lester Baker
Robby Baylor
Carol Betz
Kaye Bloskey Strabala
Lee Campbell
Sue Clark Teisher
Gail Cousart Turner
Harry Garman
Larry Gilbert
Linda Harris Hoover
Pat Hill Montgomery
Richard Hunsinger
Deb Keefer Chyko
James Lewis
Ann McBryan Shobert
Sue McGill Fluck
John Maturani
Isabel Morrison
Cathy Moser Hassinger
Chet Nebrotski
Art Newbury
Gary Noll
Caroline Page Weidler
Michele Pontius Adams
Sharon Reeder Lewis
Sue Reichen Boardman
Rick Remley
Dominic “Butch” Romania
Nancy Schott Karchner
John Roush
Don Shobert
Rose Shoemaker Ernest
Larry Smith
Patty Stephens Kenner
Bebe Stokley Peters
Joyce Turofski Ennis
Sue Warfield Wydra
Gail Warntz Belmore
Lois Watts Levan
Peter Wilver
Mike Wintersteen