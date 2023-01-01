Today marks a new beginning for us all, an opportunity to clean the slate and look forward.
Among the things to look forward to in the Valley this year will be the growing influence and impact of DRIVE.
The economic development group based in Montour County has been involved in just about every significant business announcement in the region. From the grants awarded to Fresh Roasted Coffee and its expansion to the Sunbury Textile Mill to its takeover of the Sunbury Community Hospital and involvement with the billion-dollar Encina project in Point Township, DRIVE will clearly be at the forefront in 2023.
After high school stadium projects dominated the landscape for 2022, in 2023 we will see a new elementary school open in Warrior Run and continued work on Baugher Elementary in Milton.
Work will continue on both portions of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project, including the final touches on the already open northern section. The focus will shift to the southern section, which will connect the 13-mile bypass in Winfield to Routes 11/15, just south of the Susquehanna Valley Mall. It will be interesting to see how long it takes to understand the long-term impact on traffic patterns as more and more drivers use the thruway, avoiding the downtowns long impacted by truck traffic.
Elections will also be front and center this year. There are tons of municipal and county races on ballots, along with races for judges, district judges, county commissioners and school boards across the region.
There is also a special election scheduled for the end of this month to replace recently retired state Sen. John Gordner. Should current state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver win, it would set up another special election to replace her.
When local elections have dominated the ballot, far too many ballot spots have been vacant. In many cases, incumbents won’t face a primary or general election challenge. In other instances, there are no candidates from any party on the ballot.
On a wider perspective, the statewide government will have a new face when Attorney General Josh Shapiro takes over as governor mid-month. He will work with a Republican-controlled senate and a General Assembly amidst a power struggle for leadership.
These are just a few of dozens of things that we can look forward to in 2023, another year when our clean calendars will quickly fill up with memorable and newsworthy moments.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.