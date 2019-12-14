A recent letter from Gary Fatool (Dec. 3) dismisses the claims of climate change and climate change research as a waste of money. I stand with and respect the strong body of international and scientific research that has tracked climate changes.
While many argue that the changes are simply natural swings in our weather, climate change is more than weather, but noted record rainfalls and droughts, increased wildfires and floods. The artic permafrost is destroying animal habitats, glaciers re-melting. Rising sea levels are eroding the coasts and will impact inland rivers as well.
A Nov. 27 article in the respected Journal Nature, an international team of scientists make the point that “climate change is too risky to bet against!” As our atmosphere heats up the rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases further trap more heat from the sun. This cycle is rapidly spiraling out of control.
We are in a climate emergency. Without action the cycle of heating will make life uninhabitable. The ecological devastation has reached a tipping point. The risk to our planet’s future and that of our children is high. The urgency should be. But too many of our politicians prefer to put profits for fossil fuel industries first. If our nation fails to act we will lose control of our future. A climate emergency will be not only be a crisis, but also our new normal.
Karen Wolf,
Lewisburg