The Supreme Court of the State of Montana very recently upheld a case brought by 16 young people claiming that certain Montana laws are in violation of the state’s constitution and of their right to a “clean and healthy environment” which is guaranteed in Article IX, Section 1 of the state’s constitution. One of the laws that the suit challenged prohibited state agencies from considering climate impacts when considering whether or not to permit energy projects, thus contributing to the climate crisis.
The fossil fuel industries in Montana had worked very hard to fight this case, wanting to continue their disregard for the long-term effect of their profits. But the right of the people to a “clean and healthy environment” won out. The laws in question clearly conflict with the state’s constitution.
In 1959, the various nations of Europe formed the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The judgments of this court are binding on the countries involved. The cases are often about violations of the civil and political rights set out in the European Convention on Human Rights. Many times, governments have had to alter their legislation and administrative practice because of the decisions of this court.
Now a case has been brought before the ECHR by six young people, and the judges (who are usually very selective about the cases they hear) have agreed to hear this case very quickly. The youth say that these governments have not acted urgently enough to cut emissions and curb fossil fuels and that the human rights of young people are being harmed by this inaction. Many European countries have made great promises about reducing the use of fossil fuels and the resulting greenhouse gases, however, the case argues that they have not followed through on their promises. Consequently, they are causing serious health hazards for young people who are growing up in this pollution.
In an interview with the young people bringing the case one youth said, “We just want these governments to stick to the treaties and do what they promised to do.”
Now we get closer to home. A case is currently being prepared that will challenge the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to live up to the promise made in Article I, Section 27 of our Pennsylvania Constitution, which states, “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and aesthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.”
Like the other case, this one will be brought by children and young people whose lives and health have been seriously affected by the state’s failure to protect the clean air and water around us. Recent studies have shown a shocking rise in cases of childhood cancer among children living close to fracking sites. Some of the children bringing the case are among those affected by this. The young people involved come from a variety of locales around the state, both rural and urban. The families involved come from a wide variety of political opinions and strongly support both major parties. They are united in their desire for their children to live and grow in a place where their health and well-being can be maintained.
This case may challenge current Pennsylvania regulations (or the lack thereof) concerning greenhouse gases, nuclear waste, fracking permits to withdraw and dispose of water, and more.
Nationally, Pennsylvania is one of only three states that has an article in the state constitution that seeks to guarantee our right to a safe, clean environment. The others are Montana and New York. Montana’s Supreme Court has already spoken, and the case in Pennsylvania is being prepared. Worldwide, many people are watching the European case, but all eyes in the U.S. need to be on Pennsylvania as we struggle to maintain the clean air, pure water and natural environment that is our heritage.
Look out, Pennsylvania polluters — the kids are coming after you!
Doug Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister.