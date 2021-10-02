These climate advocates talk about CO2 levels in PPM (parts per million). CO2 levels over the last 8 million years have been between 3 and 4% of the atmosphere. How much change has there really been over the last 200 years?
You think man’s minimal contribution to that tiny silver of a penny really causes any controllable climate change?
Or maybe it is the Earth going through its cycles.
Billions of dollars are appropriated in the pending Christmas for Democrats budget bill for a newly proposed Civilian Climate Corps, brainchild of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Basically nothing more than a guise for a government handout to the Don Quixote’s fighting climate windmills.
Sadder still is someone told our puppet president to approve it.
Gary Fatool,
Sunbury