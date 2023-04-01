The UN climate change committee has just issued a dire warning on the threat that climate change poses to human civilization. It has been warning us for decades, but too many have failed to recognize or act on this threat. We have been moving ever closer to the edge of the cliff, we are now ever so close to going over the edge. This may be the greatest challenge mankind has ever faced. While the possibility of nuclear war still hangs over us, it is not the certainty that the disaster of climate change presents without massive actions by all of us, individual, business, and government.
The threat is real. Just look at the ever-increasing number and intensity of storms we are now dealing with that are causing billions of dollars of destruction in just our country. For decades there have been the deniers and the spreaders of disinformation. The greed and immorality of the fossil fuels industry is unparalleled. The political right has failed even in their most basic duty to protect this country. Their denial and obstruction of action against this threat has accelerated the threat. While most Democratic leaders have called for action, they have not acted with the urgency needed. While the climate action funds recently included in the IRA may be historically great, they don’t come close to the action that is needed. The administration’s recent approval of the Willow project in Alaska is an act of utter hypocrisy.
If you are still in the deniers’ club, you have failed to recognize the overwhelming evidence that scientist have collected to come to their conclusion. The world’s top atmospheric scientists are warning us. Evidence is far more important than feelings or political persuasion. I have never studied atmospheric physics. I accept the exceptional consensus of climate scientists of the crisis we face. I have eyes and ears to see the mounting destruction around us. Again, this is not a question of opinion or political leaning. It is simply looking at the evidence.
While immediate and a wide-ranging action is now needed by government and business, we as individuals have a moral, ethical, and even a patriotic duty to act to prevent this crisis. Don’t we owe it to all the children? There are countless ways we must act. The first might be how we vote. We must put into office those who accept the challenge that climate change demands. We can no longer put into office those who seem hellbent on bringing it on with their continued pandering to the fossil fuels industry. Every well of gas or oil drilled today sets us back.
While most of the focus has been directed toward the fossil fuels industry, there has been limited scrutiny of animal agriculture. The production of meat, eggs, and dairy is what is being considered here. Our consumption of seafood is turning the oceans into deserts. The UN estimate of greenhouse gas from animal agriculture is about 16% of the total greenhouse gas pollution. As much as all produced in all forms of transportation. But this figure doesn’t consider the whole range of the climate effects of the industry. Destruction of forests in the world contributes to climate change and it mostly is done to graze livestock or to grow food for animals. The Amazon is being destroyed for this reason. Think of all the energy used to grow the crops needed to feed animals. Far less than needed to feed people directly.
We should eat locally sourced food and organic if possible, but not eating the products of animal agriculture may be the biggest individual step we can take. A diet of whole foods plant-based diet is the healthiest diet we can eat. It is a long-standing myth that we must eat the carcasses of animals to get our protein. Plants provide all we need. Consider that there are world class athletes who are vegan.
The damage of animal agriculture goes beyond greenhouse gases. Just consider that it is the biggest polluter of water and the source of many diseases. The standard American diet heavy in animal products is the biggest cause of all the chronic disease in this country.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.