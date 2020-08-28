The Democrats remind me of Don Quixote and his horse Rocinante in their quest to destroy Friston. While Quixote is out slaying giants and windmills, the Democrats are slaying evil environmental villains.
This started when researchers found rainfall had pH levels that were as low as 5.4. The supposed cause was sulfur emissions coming from coal-fired power plant smokestacks. The fix was spending trillions of dollars on scrubbers. The end result was little or no change in pH, levels still fall to a pH of 5.4.
The next calamity was freon. Freon was supposed to destroy the ozone in the atmosphere, ultimately destroying civilization as we know it.
I have two questions; one, since ozone is a gas why didn’t the ozone levels diminish equally worldwide instead of developing a hole in the atmosphere and two, why did the hole appear over the Antarctic? Aren’t we lucky no one lives there?
Next climate change. Once again, the world is coming to an end due to increases of Co2 according to the Democrats. Who’s responsible, the Republicans of course. What’s the greatest contributor of Co2? No, it’s not the U.S., China, India or any other country.
The greatest contributor of Co2 is the oceans. It’s a naturally occurring process called the Krebs Cycle, plants give off oxygen during the day and Co2 at night.
The Democratic fix, green energy. Wow, didn’t the Obama administration spend billions of dollars on green energy. How did that go?
Randy Straub,
New Columbia