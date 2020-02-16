Ten years have passed since an international panel of scientists declared climate change the biggest threat to global health in the 21st century. The 2009 Lancet article linked the rise in our planet’s temperature to direct and indirect health threats from increased chronic and infectious disease, and to extreme weather effects from floods to wildfire. Despite the scientific research supporting climate change, resistance to reducing climate-damaging practices persists.
The direct effects of climate damage impact the most vulnerable in our communities: Children and pregnant women, older adults, and people who live in or near poverty. As a nurse practitioner, I have seen first-hand the rise in rates of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and allergies, aligning with growing levels of particulate matter in the air and longer allergy seasons. When greenhouse gases such as CO2 rise, heat is trapped in our atmosphere. This results not only in rising temperatures but also in higher levels of body-damaging small particle pollution. These small particles cause inflammation which also contributes to heart disease and various other chronic illnesses, from cancer to autoimmune diseases, like lupus. More subtle effects include an increased rate of allergies. Warming temperatures fuel pollen levels, as the period for allergy-producing plants lengthens.
Over the past decade, climate damage and shifting weather patterns have produced a range of subtle and dramatic health effects. Climate warming has led to the northward migration of ticks, bringing rising levels of previously rare tick-borne illness, such as Lyme disease. Other viral diseases such as West Nile Virus and Dengue fever are becoming more common in our northern climate. Other infectious diseases are expected to follow. In some areas of the world, warming has caused extreme drought and wildfires. Here in the mid-Atlantic, we have seen more wet weather and temperature extremes. More high heat index days have led to heat-related injuries and deaths, particularly among children and older adults. This is evidenced by the recent deaths of youth athletes. Excessive periods of rainfall have produced several 100- or 500-year floods in Pennsylvania. The flooding has disrupted the lives of many communities and impacted the livelihood of farmers. The climate damages affect both the financial and psycho-social well-being of those affected — contributing to depression, risky health behaviors and suicide.
Climate change is damaging health. Ten years after the initial warning in the Lancet, a 2018 report called climate change a medical emergency. More than 45 international organizations and 50 U.S. groups launched a call to action in September 2018. Included in the Global Climate Action are groups such as the American Nurses Association, the American Medical Association and the American Public Health Association.
This emergency extends to our home. The Valley’s health is at risk. We cannot afford to allow our children’s future to be jeopardized by climate denial and inaction. It is obvious the resistance to taking action on climate change is driven by fears of economic harm to our economy, which is strongly tied to climate-damaging industries. In Pennsylvania, we have a long history of fossil fuel extraction from coal mining and gas fracking. Fossil fuels are not the only contributor to climate damage, they are one of the largest. The fossil fuel industry is also one of the major funders of climate change denial rhetoric.
Many countries and states have already taken a stand to stop climate damage. We can make real changes to stop the climate emergency both through state policy and within our own communities and families. For example, we can:
n Transition to renewable energy forms such as solar and wind. These technologies offer potential to bring new economic growth that will offset the costs or switching from fossil fuels.
n Further reduce the use of climate greenhouse-gas-producing refrigerants in air conditioning systems, refrigerators.
n Work for better land management, preserving forests and reforesting.
n Reduce our food waste and move to a more plant-based diet
n Improve transportation efficiency: more electric cars, as well as more biking, walking and shared rides.
Many of these changes will also have other health benefits! Take a stand for health and join in stopping climate damage. Don’t risk your children’s futures.
Karen Anne Wolf. a retired NP and Professor of Nursing, is a member of the Alliance of Nurses for a Healthy Environment (ANHE) and a Senior Fellow of the National Academies of Practice.