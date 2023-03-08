In recent years, The Daily Item has regularly reported on the lack of high-quality child care access in the region, a problem that existed before COVID struck and has been exacerbated since. The issues remain the same: Too few workers, low pay, availability and access and a hundred other things.
In a meeting of stakeholders late last week, their frustration was apparent. In a meeting of the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Committee and other child care advocates, the issues were put front and center.
And, frankly, the only thing that is going to solve this crisis, is money. Federal and state funds. Municipal funds and even private allocations to fill in that are costing Pennsylvania $6.65 billon in lost earnings, revenue and productivity.
“It was a fragile, broken system prior to the pandemic and it’s worse now,” ERLIC Executive Director Andrea Heberlein said.
One leader of a nonprofit called the discussion “eye-opening,” after learning the issues we all knew about have doubled over the past three years.
Child care advocates are once again calling on lawmakers to put more money into the system. They are also pushing the private sector to aid employees with “flexible working schedules, tuition assistance programs, on-site care and other programs.”
The impact a high-quality program can have on a child across 50 different lanes — physical and emotional development, laying a foundation for educational growth among others — can be immeasurable.
The gaps are numerous. Local care providers told those gathered at the meeting they had more than a dozen openings, which means their centers cannot accommodate as many children as they should. And these are at high-quality locations. Those leaving the system — one advocate said the lead teacher at their care center changed three times in six months last year — almost always cite low pay as the reason for finding a new job.
“We need staff so we can have the kids so we can keep the centers open,” SUMMIT Learning Executive Director Doug Bertanzetti said. “Something needs to happen for our kids, our families and our economy.”
More centers. More workers. More money.
At a time when money is tight, and everyone is looking for workers, filling gaps preventing this critical access must remain a priority.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.