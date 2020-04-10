Shuttering schools for the remainder of the academic year is the safest and most prudent measure state leaders could have taken with the information currently available surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
While it may have seemed inevitable as social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders were expanded, we trust it was not an easy decision. The move impacts millions of people: Students, educators, parents, school employees and administrators.
Right now, the numbers surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus are growing each day. On April 1, Pennsylvania reported 5,805 confirmed cases and 74 deaths. On Thursday — April 9 — the totals were 18,228 confirmed cases (a 214 percent increase) and 338 deaths (357 percent increase).
“We must continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus during this national crisis,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Closing schools until the end of the academic year is in the best interest of our students, school employees and families. That doesn’t mean learning will stop. It is a critical step to protect as many people as possible.”
The latest decision applies to all public K-12 schools, brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers and intermediate units. All Department of Education early learning program classrooms, including those for Pre-K Counts, Head Start and Preschool Early Intervention, will also remain closed. Additionally, colleges and universities may not resume in-person instruction or reopen their campuses.
Schools have been closed in Pennsylvania for close to a month already. In his original two-week shutdown order, Wolf said instruction was not mandatory. When he extended the closure, through April, the governor said classes would be required to begin by April 14. Many Valley schools have already started, working out the kinks that come without face-to-face instruction, including new technologies.
Gaps will remain, there can be little doubt. Filling them as completely as possible will be vital.
“I believe no matter what we do online, we can never replicate the holistic learning process that daily face-to-face hands-on learning in public classrooms produces,” Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell said. “Online resources are an additional tool we have been using to supplement and enrich classroom learning for years. I do not believe these tools are meant to replace this classroom instruction.”
Wolf said even though brick-and-mortar schools are closed, “that doesn’t mean learning is stopping in Pennsylvania. We all know Pennsylvania schools are more than academics. They are sources of hope, inspiration, stability and inclusion. Schools are closed, but many of the important things school provides will continue.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.