For the second time in six months, one of the true anchors of Sunbury has announced it will close up shop. This time it comes in the form of 101 job losses at the Sunbury Textile Mill, a city staple for nearly seven decades.
It presents another significant challenge to city officials and economic developers, who continue to struggle to inject real life into the downtown and now have three prominent locations across the city sitting vacant.
Glen Raven, the company that owns the facility, announced Thursday it was shuttering the plant amid decaying economic conditions from the COVID-19 pandemic. With the owners of the mill since 2017 closing the plant, it leaves another large industrial complex empty. Pair that with the Sunbury Community Hospital and the former Knight-Celotex property on the northern end of the city and it looks like the sky is falling.
But it also presents real opportunity that city officials must focus on now. With a decision made on the future location of the Sunbury Police Department, attention must be paid to rejuvenating downtown while drawing interest into this high-profile and potential high-traffic areas.
It is understandable there are unforeseen challenges to filling these lots right now. Business models have been crumpled up and tossed in the corner as industries of all times scramble to paint a path forward.
Finding a business willing to open new facilities or relocate is likely more difficult now than it was six months ago. Consider when Glen Raven purchased the mill in 2017, it had sights set on growing the facility.
Then COVID-19 hit. No one knows what the future holds for businesses, large and small.
But these facilities in Sunbury each offer something that should make them attractive.
Each site has unique features that can make them jump out to business or industry and each offers immediate availability. The mill and Knight-Celotex locations both have access to rail and plenty of space.
Knight-Celotex is a blank slate, while the mill has large manufacturing facilities in place. The hospital site offers some challenges but could offer a unique opportunity with dozens of rooms and available space.
Finding a way to bring business into the city — in the small form of a downtown storefront or one with dozens of jobs to fill our large, empty spaces — must remain one of the top priorities for city officials. An aggressive and realistic plan must be put into place.
Sunbury is due to catch a break, but often those breaks come as a result of hard-work, some sticktoitiveness and a little bit of luck.
Focusing on the first two could make the third moot, but a little bit of luck never hurt.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.