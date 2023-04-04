Although not an “Old Codger,” I am very outspoken, often irritating, and occasionally obnoxious. It is difficult to bite my tongue since it hurts to do so. I am not politically correct; speak my piece regardless of content, as I see it is as I speak it, and I believe sarcasm is a valid method of making one’s point. I offer no apologies as it is an indication of weakness.
I am neither Republican nor Democrat. I subscribe to conservative and constitutional ideals intended by our forefathers. I believe in freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, and the God-given right to life, (including the unborn) liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and that it pertains to all Americans. I believe in equal justice under the law, although our current justice system is badly broken. Abraham Lincoln was incorrect in his Gettysburg Address indicating that “Government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish” for that ship has sailed. I believe that liberal wokeism is destroying our country and I believe that our current administration is inept. I believe that neither party portrays strong leadership therefore, i fully support term limits for both Congressional branches. As an offspring of a child of a legal immigrant, I support a strongly defended border with controlled, legal immigration.
I served honorably in the United States Air Force, including duty in a war-ravaged foreign country. I stand for our National Anthem and I kneel at the Cross.
I believe in one God Almighty who made the heavens and the earth, who is our creator, creating man and women, no one having the right to call Him a liar by whimsical transformations of our bodies. I do not support the indoctrination of young children to sexual orientation.
I support the protection of the rights of the unborn, as well as the rights of the woman and am opposed to abortion as a form of birth control, but support finding common ground for situations that leave no other choice and are in the best interests of all concerned.
I believe that standing up to rouge nations and leaders is proper, but if peaceful and sensible cooperation between adversaries can be accomplished to prevent armed conflict, then I would not oppose these steps. They have been successful in the past, but have been cast aside by the current administration. That our current leader may or not be compromised by foreign interference is a worrisome possibility.
I vote on a regular basis, except for primary elections where I am barred by lack of party allegiance, and believe that all voting whether primary or general should be open to all legal voters. I am not opposed to providing identification in order to vote. I have no political aspirations nor do I wish to hold any public office.
All that being said, I will gladly provide my thoughts and opinions defending Constitutional concerns and to dampen radical and liberal statements contrary to the views of many other God-loving patriots of this constitutional republic called the United States of America.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown