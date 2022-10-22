As we near the conclusion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we hope a popular and much-needed bipartisan piece of legislation working its way through Harrisburg’s State Capitol can get pushed across the finish line in the waning days of the current session.
There are only six session days remaining this session — three next week and three more the week after the election — to push through bills proposing the elimination of out-of-pocket costs for certain genetic testing and supplemental breast cancer screenings.
In two separate votes this week, the state Senate voted 49-0 to approve the bills. To become law, the bills must pass through the state House in its limited schedule. Should neither be approved and signed into law in that six-day window, they would need to be reintroduced when the new group of lawmakers convenes in Harrisburg next year.
Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County and a breast cancer survivor, introduced Senate Bill 1330, designed to restrict insurers from charging patients for any costs related to genetic counseling and if indicated after counseling, genetic testing for gene mutations that can increase the risk of breast cancer. Under Senate Bill 1225, health insurers would be required to cover the costs of an annual supplemental breast screening for women with a high lifetime risk of breast cancer.
“It will really be a great leap forward for women in this state,” said Pat Halpin-Murphy, president and founder of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.
We agree.
About a third of all new cancer diagnoses among females in the U.S. each year is breast cancer and there is a 1 in 8 chance a woman will develop breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. While incidents have increased by about half a percent annually, breast cancer death rates have continued to decline since 1989. From 1989 to 2020, the ACA says there has been a 43 percent decline in deaths, a decrease attributed to finding breast cancer earlier through screening and increased awareness, as well as better treatments.
These are smart, important and potentially life-saving bills floating in Harrisburg. It is our hope lawmakers can use their limited time left this session to find a way to codify these steps into law.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.