My name is Clair Moyer and I am running as a write-in candidate for the 85th District. I attended the League of Women Voters of Lewisburg event “Coffee with the Candidates” on Friday, July 26, at Shade Mountain Winery. I was the first to arrive at the event followed by the Democrat candidate who arrived shortly after. We took advantage of the opportunity to socialize with the audience as they arrived. The Republican candidate arrived approximately five minutes before the event began and had no time for socializing.
After the opening speeches by both candidates the moderator asked predetermined questions which the candidates received in advance so that they could prepare responses. Both candidates displayed confidence while one candidate was humble and the other was aggressive and theatrical. At one point the Republican candidate bashed the League of Women Voters while trying to drive home a point. Members of the League of Women Voters are humble individuals who provide a valuable service to the voters in our area. To bash them was totally uncalled for.
Even though I did not have the opportunity to join the other two candidates I want to thank the president of the League of Women Voters for recognizing me at the close of the event as a write-in candidate. The League will be hosting a debate on Aug. 13 at the East Buffalo Township building and I will be a participant. I have had some individuals ask if they can vote in a special election if they are registered as independent? The only election an independent cannot vote in is the primary but you can vote in the General Election and any special election. Visit my website 2ceme.com where I outline my platform. On Aug. 20, vote for me by writing in Clair Moyer and I will not let you down in Harrisburg.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg