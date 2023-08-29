The powerful images, stories and voices emanating from The Campus Theatre need to be preserved as much as possible.
Sunday’s showing of the documentary, “How Saba Kept Singing” delves into David Wisnia’s family trip back to Poland for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of camps in Auschwitz-Birkenau. The film includes striking stories of the horrors and the struggle for survival.
In addition to the estimated 15 million battlefield deaths during World War II, six million Jews and another five million others — Soviet prisoners of war, Romany, Jehovah’s Witnesses — died in German concentration and work camps.
Today, there are an estimated 160,000 WWII veterans still alive in the United States, a number that could be close to 100,000 by the end of the year. About 50,000 Holocaust survivors are still living in the United States.
Many of those survivors, veterans and those who survived the unimaginable in these camps, didn’t talk about what happened to them until the 11th hour of their lives. Many took their stories to the grave.
“For a long time, he didn’t talk about what happened,” Avi Wisnia, David’s grandson, said on Sunday afternoon. “He wasn’t a big ‘feelings’ guy and so we knew not to push too hard.”
David Wisnia wasn’t alone. Fortunately for his family, and now for the rest of us, the documentary — especially the trip back to camps for their liberation anniversaries — opened up his memories, ones he was finally able to share.
“I think he saw a beautiful glimmer of hope,” Avi Wisnia said. “I don’t know that he ever had closure because there are just so many questions with no answers. But it was heartwarming and I think we were each able to give each other a little bit of closure.”
The Wisnias now know at least some of the stories, how the grandfather escaped, hiding in barns during the day and traveling at night. He eventually came into contact with the U.S. Army and joined up.
These stories, David Wisnia’s story, need to be heard before there is no one left to tell them. Events like Sunday’s at Campus Theatre can do that.
“This feels especially urgent,” Bucknell University Rabbi Jessica Goldberg said. “We need to be able to collect their stories and tell them in a thoughtful way. We need to make sure the next generation knows and continues to share the stories.”
To watch “How Saba Kept Singing,” and hear one story of survival and a remarkable life lived, visit www.pbs.org.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.