I have seen several analyses of the actions of individual members of Congress related to the insurrection of Jan. 6. But I have not seen an analysis of the collective effort of the 147 Republicans who opposed the certification of Joe Biden as president. What were these people trying to do and how should their actions be viewed?
Consider first their motivation to act. Many of them claimed to be acting on the basis of concerns about the validity of the election, an election that they and/or their constituents viewed as rife with irregularities and fraud. But was such a belief reasonable? In our society, one is free to believe and allege many things. Beyond the initial impulse, however, is the obligation to test one’s beliefs and allegations by gathering evidence and subjecting this evidence to scrutiny. In the case of the election, this process was pursued many times, in many courts, including some that could reasonably have been expected to have Republican leanings.
Any reasonable person would view the results of this very extensive and expert assessment as a clear refutation of the initial concerns and allegations. Since I believe that the 147 Republicans in question are reasonable (i.e., can reason), I can only conclude that their actions were not founded on any sincere belief that the election was fraudulent or that their constituents should be encouraged to view it as such.
So, what were they up to? Consider the alternative to immediate certification that was proposed.
At least some of the objectors proposed a process that would begin with a 10-day audit of disputed election results by a Congressional Electoral Commission: This audit and any follow-up actions by states were expected to be completed in time for a new President to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, according to a press release from the office of Senator Ted Cruz, Jan. 2, 2021.
Can anyone think that such a proposal was serious? Think first about the necessity for such a review. How could it possibly improve upon the reviews already conducted in the courts? But think also about the number and complexity of the steps that such a review would require. Is it remotely possible that Congress could pull such a thing off between Jan. 6 and 20? I think not. What’s more, I strongly suspect that none of the objecting lawmakers expected such a review to be completed. Instead, they were attracted to it precisely because it would exhaust the available time without resolving the problem.
It seems clear to me that the ultimate goal was to run out the certification clock so as to create a crisis requiring the House of Representatives to determine the next president, very possibly reversing the election results in the process.
Incidentally, lest this essay be dismissed as just a liberal rant, I suggest that the two major points above should resonate most strongly with conservatives. Don’t conservatives pride themselves on their respect for the law, and thus the courts? And don’t conservatives traditionally question the ability of the government to plan and execute major programs?
If my interpretation of the actions of the 147 Republicans is reasonable, how should such an effort be characterized and viewed? Absent real evidence of election fraud, it represents an attempt to discard the results of a valid election and to substitute for the winner of that election the candidate they preferred.
In other words, it sought to overthrow a legitimate and democratically elected government.
The effort as a whole may not have been violent though at least some of its participants helped to stoke the invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Nevertheless, I think that it is fairly described as an attempted coup. Accordingly, I think that the 147 Republicans who participated would be fairly described, and treated, as coup plotters.
Owen Floody lives in Lewisburg.