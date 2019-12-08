We should all hope our leaders act on the best information available. On the question of President Donald Trump’s fitness for office, a brief review of underlying evidence is in order.
If you read the Mueller Report, you would know the Russians hacked the DNC server and used social media to promote Trump’s election. Trump’s denial contradicts his appointees to leadership of the FBI, CIA, and NSA. His failure to act to prevent future attacks represents his failure to protect us from a foreign adversary. He now promotes a false conspiracy theory echoing Russian propaganda that it was the Ukrainians. Trump is always ready to stand up for Putin.
Attorney General William Barr misrepresented the Mueller Report in his summary. The report didn’t exonerate the president of obstruction or collusion. Mueller did not consider collusion since it isn’t a legal term. It does point out more than 100 contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians. A campaign supporter has just been convicted and others have already been convicted for lying about contacts with Russians. It reported 10 incidents of Trump’s obstruction. Due to a DOJ ruling the president can’t be indicted, Mueller did not pursue an indictment. While the impeachment inquiry isn’t considering the Mueller report, it is important to understand this background. The inquiry wasn’t done free from opposition. During closed door hearings all Republican members of the three committees were able to attend and question witnesses. The Democrats followed the rules written by the Republicans. Full transcripts have been released. It was an outlandish stunt that a gaggle of Republicans, including Fred Keller, invaded the hearing room. In the public hearings, a series of dedicated public servants testified because they are more loyal to our country than Donald Trump. They laid out the president’s efforts to bribe the Ukrainian president using taxpayer’s money to smear a domestic political opponent.
The president’s own political appointee, Gordon Sondland, testified there was a quid pro quo using tax dollars for Trump’s personal political gain. He testified everyone was in the loop. When the president said there was no quid pro quo, it was only after he knew the whistleblower’s report would come out. He put personal interests ahead of national security.
Trump’s defenders in Congress can only attack those who testified, the process, and divert attention. They haven’t challenged evidence. They choose willful blindness and denial. Outing the whistleblower would violate the law. They bellow that people with direct contact with the president haven’t testified, but it is the president who has obstructed testimony keeping those in direct contact from testifying. If the president is innocent, why wouldn’t he want them to testify?
Some fundamental questions to answer. Should foreign governments interfere with our elections? Should those running for office seek foreign government’s assistance? Should presidents be permitted to use tax dollars to pressure, blackmail, or extort a foreign governments for domestic political advantage? Do we want foreign governments to in turn have the means to pressure our president? Trump has publicly called to foreign governments for political help and said he would accept if offered. He did withhold congressionally authorized military aide to Ukraine. He, in “the phone call,” requested a favor. He also told the Ukraine president to talk with Rudy Giuliani. The funds were released after he knew the whistleblower’s report would be made public, courts ruled he had no legal authority to withhold the funds, and Congressional pressure. He has abused his power as president. His claim that he can do whatever he wants under Article II of the Constitution is another Trump lie or statement of ignorance. The Constitution gives the House the power to bring impeachment proceedings forward. They have done so because of the unprecedented actions of this president. The Democrats have worked within Constitutional constraints.
Given the uncontested evidence, it is Congress’s constitutional duty to conduct these hearings. To not do so would open the door for greater abuse of power by this and future presidents. The Republicans in Congress who blindly serve this abuser of power fail their oath to defend the Constitution.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.