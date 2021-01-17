Representatives Fred Keller and Dan Meuser are now complicit in the deaths of five people, including one Capitol Police Officer who died as a result of the terroristic attack on our U.S. Capitol.
Their continued support of Donald Trump and his false claims of a rigged election were a direct result of those deaths. The fact that they aided and abetted Trump’s call for his supporters to demonstrate in D.C. on Jan. 6 and then to march on the Capitol during the final certification of the Electoral College votes in an attempt to overthrow the election, makes them as guilty as the President. Then to continue their position of opposing the certification of the Pennsylvania votes, even after five people died just hours earlier makes their position even more reprehensible.
They should resign or be forced out of office immediately. Fred Keller may represent Snyder County, but he does not represent me. Step down Fred, now!
Hank DePerro,
Selinsgrove