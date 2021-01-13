I’ll occasionally ask myself “What’s one character from history you’d like to bring to the modern day to see what would happen?” Never, in my wildest dreams, would I have asked for the mob.
What happened on Jan. 6 was a stain on our nation’s democracy. We have invaded and occupied entire nations for less than what occurred. “Patriots” took over the Capitol building, had the audacity to strike the American flag and raise a Trump flag, and walked around brandishing Confederate flags in the halls of our Capitol building, which represents the hundreds of thousands of Americans who died fighting that evil regime.
We have to live with the fact that there are many among us who, quite frankly, would rather see our democracy burned to the ground than accept the results of an election that has been proven fair and free by Trump’s own frivolous lawsuits 61 times. The people who stormed the Capitol are not patriots. They’re not protesters. They’re not even rioters. They’re terrorists. They’re traitors. They’re sore losers. End of discussion.
If you’re angry about the election, that’s fine. Every election has someone mad at the end. Write about it, organize elections in 2024 or run for office yourself, take up yoga or pilates, train to deadlift 500 pounds or learn a new language or read a book or scream at the moon.
There are millions of healthy ways to exercise anger and frustration. Terrorism is not, and never will be, one of them.
Zachary Lentz,
Kutztown