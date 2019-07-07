In response to Rep. Dan Meuser’s “My Turn” column, “Vision to Put America First,” (June 23) I offer some observations of my own.
He starts his column by stating that Democrats in Congress led a 35-day government shutdown over a refusal to protect our borders.
This is totally false. The Democrats would not give appropriations of funds for building a border wall. Money was allocated for border protection, just not a wall that Trump said Mexico would pay for. Why would Republicans insist on U.S. taxpayers paying for it? I suppose that his constituents should ask Meuser that one.
Another thing not mentioned is that the Obama administration deported more illegal aliens than any previous administration in his eight years in office. That’s not an “alternative” fact, that’s a real one. There have always been budgets for border security, drones, fences, border patrol agents, etc. From all administrations.
In fact, there are less illegals crossing the border now than 30 years ago. A comprehensive immigration reform bill could pass the Senate tomorrow if Mitch McConnell would take it up, which he won’t.
Everyone should be outraged at Trump’s policy of separating children from their parents and putting them in cages.
Meuser then goes on to bash Democratic proposals for health care. This is really rich considering his political party is trying everything in their power to take health care away from 20 million Americans. By trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which makes it illegal for insurance companies to deny people with pre-existing conditions, many more would suffer.
He also mentioned the tariffs that Trump loves so much. Coming from a rural district, maybe he should get out and talk to family farmers to see how the tariffs are affecting them. He may be surprised at what he hears.
But, the most ridiculous thing that the congressman wrote was that, “House Republicans and the president are continuing to focus on a strong national defense.” Trump continues to cozy up to dictators from North Korea and Russia while withdrawing the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal, which was working.
The president has done nothing to try and secure our elections and downplays the fact that Russia intervened in 2016 to help him win. He even recently admitted that he would look at any information about the Democratic candidates if it was given to him by a foreign country (which is illegal). But then, why would anything illegal stop Donald Trump, a man that profits from the presidency, while many of his subordinates are being housed in federal prison?
Personally, I think the best way to Make America Great Again is for Donald Trump to resign now and have even more Republicans defeated next year.
Bob McKinney lives in Sunbury.