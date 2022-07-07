In 2018, the average annual income of the working class was $18,500, according to a formula that factors in all forms of taxes at all levels of government through UC Berkeley’s Tax Justice Now simulator. The average annual income of the middle class was $75,000, using the same simulator and the average annual income of the richest Americans was $1.5 million.
Over the last 40 years, the average annual income of the wealthiest Americans has doubled, but there is no evidence that the income of the rich has “trickled down” to the working class, according to the authors who introduced the simulator. They have been shut off from economic growth.
At any income level, wage earners are taxed more heavily than people who have income from capital (money). The top tax rate for wages today is 37% while the top rate for money (capital) income is 20%.
During the Civil War, the South used a tariff to fund the war, but the North (Union) used a progressive tax. The North’s rates were 3% on income over $600 but less than $10,000 and 5% on income over $10,000. In 1864, rates increased and the ceiling dropped so incomes between $600 and $5,000 were taxed at 5 percent and income more than $5,000 was taxed at 10 percent, according to documents in the National Archives. However, during World War II in 1944, the top tax rate was 94% on income above $200,000.
Between 1951 and 1963, the top tax rate on most forms of income was about 91%, but the corporate tax rate was about 52% and capital gains were taxed at about 14%. In 1964, the top income tax rate was lowered to 70%.
The 1986 Reagan Tax Reform Act lowered the top income tax rate to 28%, but the national debt tripled to nearly $3 trillion. The George H.W. (Bush I) administration increased the top income tax rate to 31% to deal with budget deficits and the increasing national debt, but it was too little, too late!
In the first year of the Clinton administration income tax rates were increased again to deal with budget deficits, Bush’s war and the national debt. When Clinton left office in 2001, budgets in recent years were balanced and the national debt was projected to be gone in 10 years, the first time since 1835 when Andrew Jackson was president.
However, the George W. (Bush II) Administration cut taxes at least twice, started two unpaid wars, added an unpaid Medicare drug benefit, doubled the national debt and when he left office in 2009, the country was near the end of The Great Recession with an unemployment rate approaching 10%.
Next, the Obama administration bailed out the auto industry, banks, insurance companies and Wall Street, while many taxpayers lost their over-mortgaged homes. Taxes were increased back to the Clinton era rates in 2013; and when Obama left office in 2017, the unemployment rate had dropped to 5% and budget deficits were declining.
The Trump administration tax cut lowered the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, the top wage income tax rate was lowered to 37% and taxes on capital were lowered to 20%.
Many corporations today are declaring “paper profits” in places like the Cayman Island where the corporate tax rate is 0%. Ireland also has a very low corporate tax rate. These countries and others like them are called “tax havens.”
Many corporations today, FedEx is an example, are calling their workers “private contractors” in order to cut employee expenses and increase their profits. Unions are disappearing and CEO’s (administration) are getting very wealthy at the expense of the working and middle classes.
David L. Faust lives in Selinsgrove.