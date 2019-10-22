Our country is once again in a divisive civil war among itself. Our forefathers have written words of wisdom to remind us how history repeats itself and to help guide, including “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”
The troubling part is that many of people in our workplaces talk about and know more about their favorite football teams than the very serious risk to our democracy and their workplace that is going on right now.
At work, benefits — health care, retirements — have been gradually been chipped away at over the years, leaving workplace apathy and more work dumped on less people by corporations. As Lincoln, wrote I fear if we the people don’t wake up soon, this nation as we know it will soon perish from the Earth.
We have a Charlatan in the White House with ambitions to become a dictator who has violated his Oath of Office to defend the Constitution repeatedly. The big elephant in the room is that he is enabled by a gullible base that he sucked in. He is the biggest con man on the planet and they fell for his charismatic acting like hugging the flag. Patriots don’t fake heel spurs.
Who but the incomprehensibly gullible would vote for a candidate that refused to reveal his taxes let alone continue to enable his hiding them throughout his lawless financial abuse of the presidency?
Knowledgeable people are his kryptonite and see right through him. Besides his current oath violations, The Mueller Report (which fell on deaf ears to the citizenry, if only it were a football game) volume one showed he accepted Russian help getting elected then did nothing to protect our elections. That is treason, not to mention siding with the three worse despots on the planet over our own intel, two who brutally murdered good men. These are some of the reasons why his base who still support his treasonous behavior needs to be called out for enabling his despot un-American behavior. Volume two shows 10 counts of obstruction. Now pardon me for thinking clearly but I find this more important than football people.
The Republican Party no longer exists. It is now the Trump bully party as he throws wrecking balls into the Constitution. Scotty on Star Trek said, “Captain, I can’t change the laws of physics,” but Trump tries to by ignoring climate change for big oil to pollute our planet.
We’re playing out a scenario like the movie “High Noon” where the Democrats are seeking justice and the sniveling, spineless GOP is hiding under their beds as the radicalized Trump base supports him.
Of course he had other enablers like Rush Limbaugh, FOX News and a few others who don’t mind standing up for a lawless man who violates his oath. Some are Trump bootlickers, genuflecting before him. Case in point; jumping in with both feet was U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser who accused Dems of harassing Trump over his taxes, that the president has been hell-bent on hiding low these many years. Rep. Meuser also says the Mueller report vindicated Trump — liar, liar pants on fire.
Rep. Meuser also vilified HR1 that would make campaign reform transparent, require taxes for candidates, prevent voter fraud. We are in a battle of good vs. evil, truth vs. lies and voters need to pay attention for all our futures and our futures so in the end truth, justice and the American way will prevail.
As for the Trump enablers, I believe your own lack of insight into Trump will give you what you deserve. Like the story about the scorpion and frog goes, Trump is a scorpion president and can never change what he is. Day after bloodsucking day, he will do scorpion things until you frogs go down with him.
Tom Kane, a former United State Marine Corps Sgt., lives in Danville.