On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, took a deep breath, and launched into one of the most iconic speeches ever delivered on American soil.
He told the quarter-million-strong crowd gathered to hear his words that he dreamt of a day when people would “not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
The man responsible for arranging King’s signature speech was Bayard Rustin, a longtime pacifist and civil rights advocate whose work was inspired by his Quaker faith. He was a champion of Black Lives Matter ideals long before the movement existed.
You may not have heard of him. Because he had ties with the Communist Party and was gay, several of King’s closest advisers feared that FBI director J. Edgar Hoover would smear the entire civil rights campaign by attacking Rustin. So he was pretty much kept in the background.
But he deserves to be remembered and honored.
Rustin was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Moving to Harlem in the 1930s, he joined the American Communist Party, later saying that it was the only organization in the United States at the time that opposed segregation. But he soon broke with the party because of its endorsement of violence as a political weapon. His Quaker faith, as well as his reading of pacifists like Leo Tolstoy and Mohandas Gandhi, convinced him that the struggle against racism had to be nonviolent to secure the moral high ground.
When the United States entered World War II, Rustin refused induction, his pacifism earning him three years’ imprisonment. Upon his release, he began working with the newly-formed Congress on Racial Equality (CORE) and became a champion of nonviolent direct action against segregation.
As such, Rustin joined a team of sixteen men — eight blacks and eight whites — who decided to travel together throughout the South on a “Journey of Reconciliation.” Their action was a protest against the interstate law that forbade blacks and whites from riding on the same bus.
The journey was launched from Washington, D.C. in April 1947, but the bus was soon stopped in North Carolina. Several members, including Rustin, were brutally beaten by local cops and vigilantes and then given hard labor jail sentences. But their treatment helped direct the nation’s attention to the evils of racism, just as the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and others are doing today.
National shock over the mistreatment of Rustin and his 15 companions convinced him that nonviolent protest was effective, and he spent the next decade of his life advocating for it. So when Martin Luther King Jr. organized the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 to oppose public transportation segregation, it was only natural that he would turn to Rustin for advice.
The year-long boycott led to a SCOTUS decision that ended segregated public transportation throughout the nation. Buoyed by its success, Rustin and King soon founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), an organization committed then and now to the nonviolent struggle for civil rights. Its motto, inspired by Rustin, was “Not one hair of one head of one person should be harmed.”
Nearly 60 years later, the dream Martin Luther King Jr. shared in his Lincoln Memorial speech still hasn’t come to pass. But it’s closer, thanks to the dedication of thousands of people — folks whom Rustin once called “angelic troublemakers” — who nonviolently witness with courage and compassion for racial justice. God bless and keep them, because they’re shining lights in our midst.
And Bayard Rustin was one of them.
Fr. Kerry Walters pastors Holy Spirit, a parish of the American National Catholic Church, located in Montandon. www.ancclewisburgpa.org. He is the author of books on the underground railroad, slavery and slave revolts, the abolitionist movement, and Harriet Tubman.