According to the Yale Program for Climate Change Communication, 70% of all Pennsylvanians believe global warming is happening and a majority think our representatives should address this issue.
In Pennsylvania, the major source of greenhouse gas pollution is the burning of fossil fuels for transportation, electricity, and industrial uses. Therefore, to slow global warming, we need to shift away from using fossil fuels for energy. Fortunately, we have the solution ready to go in the form of renewable, economical, and clean solar and wind energy.
Unfortunately, instead of adapting to a changing market, oil and gas companies are re-branding their climate-warming products as “clean” and “green.” For example, a $1 billion plant proposed on former coal mine land in Nanticoke is being touted as a job creator that will “cut the carbon footprint of the transportation sector in half” by making gasoline from natural gas. This doesn’t make sense. Natural gas is a fossil fuel. Its production leaks methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from well source to pipeline to power plant. Burning natural gas creates carbon dioxide and the resulting gasoline from this plant will also generate carbon dioxide when it is burned in cars. This will not reduce our carbon footprint. Why not just build a solar-powered plant on that mine-scarred site to provide electricity with no carbon dioxide or methane emissions? The one billion dollars could be used to build solar panels and create clean energy jobs, instead of just maintaining the status quo with a false solution.
Similarly, fossil fuel companies are promoting the climate benefits of a technology called carbon capture and storage or CCS. CCS has been proposed as a way to capture carbon dioxide emissions from coal- or natural gas-fired power plants and then store it underground. Unfortunately, although a number of these incredibly expensive systems have been built, none of them has met its carbon dioxide sequestration goals. In fact, 81% of the carbon dioxide that is captured by CCS is used to take more oil out of the ground in a process called enhanced oil recovery — creating more fossil fuel pollution.
In Australia, the multi-billion-dollar Gorgon CCS plant has been beset by cost overruns, technical problems, and delays. Recently, it committed to purchasing 5 million metric tons of carbon offsets and paying a $40 million penalty for failing to meet capture and storage targets. In Texas, the CCS system for the Petra Nova coal-fired power plant required so much energy that they built a gas-fired power plant to power it! The emissions from this second plant were not captured by the CCS system and the coal plant was shut down in February 2021, as the company was not making enough money from the captured carbon dioxide to run the CCS system.
Other false solutions proposed by fossil fuel companies relate to hydrogen. Hydrogen is great because it burns cleanly and can be stored. Green hydrogen, made by electrolysis of water using power from renewable energy, is a good energy source for some industrial uses. However, the fossil fuel industry supports a colorful array of false solutions for hydrogen power. In Blue hydrogen, for example, the hydrogen is made from natural gas and the carbon generated is captured using CCS. Gray hydrogen uses natural gas without the CCS, and Brown hydrogen uses coal. Therefore, they all involve burning fossil fuels to make a clean energy source. Why involve fossil fuels at all? Why not just use green hydrogen made from water and renewable energy for the purposes that require it?
The picture is clear. These false solutions have been created by the oil and gas industry to convince us that we need to continue to burn fossil fuels in order to fight the climate crisis. Nothing could be further from the truth. What we need is to stop generating climate pollution from fossil fuels by shifting to clean forms of energy. Wasting time funding and discussing these false solutions designed to keep the oil and gas industry in business is not the path forward. Let’s invest instead in figuring out the best ways to store abundant, renewable energy and to transition our communities to this cleaner, less expensive, more sustainable future.
Sandy Field lives in Lewisburg and is the chair of the Climate Reality Project, Susquehanna Valley Chapter. Contact her for more information about climate action in this area or to schedule a presentation for your group at SusquehannaValleyCRP@gmail.com.