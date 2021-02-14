Here are the exact words of our Constitution in regard to the Senate’s role in conducting trials of those officeholders who have been impeached by the House:
Article I, Section 3: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. …
“Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.”
You don’t have to be a lawyer to understand what this means. You only need a firm understanding of the grammar taught to most high school students.
Note the preceding sentence, please. As advised in Warriner’s, the ubiquitous high school text for grammar and composition, the colon is used “between independent clauses when the second clause explains or restates the idea in the first.”
And how does that concept apply to the Constitution? The part of the sentence after the colon explains the part preceding it. In other words, there are limits to the judgment (in this case, the “punishment” or “discipline”) that can be imposed by the Senate. It can remove the officeholder from office, and it can disqualify him or her from holding any future office within the government of the United States. The Constitution then goes on to explain that an officeholder convicted by the Senate is still subject to any separate legal proceedings that may yet be brought to bear.
Forty-four Republican Senators, most quite intelligent and well-educated, have chosen to argue that the Constitution means what it clearly does not say — that, because the former president is no longer in office and cannot be removed, the Senate trial is unconstitutional. But the only limit imposed by the Constitution is the limit on its power of punishment. Because the Constitution explicitly gives the Senate “the sole Power to try all Impeachments,” and because the former President has been duly and lawfully impeached by the House, the timing and format of the trial is now entirely up to the Senate.
So why are these 44 so bound to their argument?
Because it gives them a pass. They have positioned themselves to argue that, because the impeachment trial is unconstitutional, they cannot vote to convict. How convenient! This way they can say that, while they may not approve of Trump’s conduct, conviction for his “High Crimes and Misdemeanors” is, under these particular circumstances, impermissible.
After all, why stand up for American democracy when you can sit on the fence of appeasement?
Larry Lawson lives in Lewisburg.