Last month brought welcome news for former Wood-Mode employees. With reports that Wood-Mode has rehired more workers, bringing the total to 240 — a number Bill French, the new owner, hopes to increase to 500 in the near future.
In addition, all 938 former employees are now eligible for assistance under the federal Trade Adjustment Assistance program. Program participants receive help with job training, relocation and income support.
By late September, 180 workers had found other employment. This is celebratory news for a dedicated workforce that has seen too little good news lately.
Two lingering issues require attention: trade policy and workers’ rights.
The petition filed on behalf of employees for the Trade Adjustment Assistance Program states the company’s reason for closure as cheap competition from countries like China and Vietnam. This is the challenge the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) intended to address. A deal between the U.S. and 11 other countries bordering the Pacific Ocean, TPP would have created an integrated trading market twice the size of the EU.
More importantly, TPP excluded China, making its admittance contingent upon improving labor standards and ending unfair practices like forced technology transfer and intellectual property theft. In 2017, the U.S. withdrew, dealing it a serious blow — and handing China an opportunity to bend global trade policy to its own goals.
The TPP wasn’t perfect, but it was a first step that could have been improved upon. Now the U.S. has committed itself to pursuing individual bilateral trade deals — which is inefficient and ineffective. The pressure on China promised by the TPP was only possible in a multi-lateral deal. Individual bilateral trade agreements are unlikely to result in universal trade standards acceptable to the U.S. because each agreement will be negotiated independently, creating a bewilderingly complex set of tariffs and policies for businesses to navigate, instead of a single set of standards.
Three years into the trade war with China, an agreement remains out of reach and negotiations have stalled. Abandoning TPP has angered America’s allies and increased our isolation. Other signatories have revised the TPP — now the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) — without the U.S., leaving American workers facing a future sandwiched between the EU (in the west) and the CPTPP (in the east) and with no better protections from abuses by Chinese competitors.
Equally damaging to workers like those at Wood-Mode is the decline of unions. On May 13, when workers showed up for work at the Kreamer plant, they were met by state and local police. Company representatives announced that the plant was closing, the company was facing possible bankruptcy, and they had no information about the status of employee benefits. According to news reports, employees were given minutes to collect belongings, such as glasses and medications. Four days later, a mass text message from company owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund announced employee healthcare would be terminated that day. Employees have received no further communications. Three employees have joined a class action suit against their former employer, charging that not notifying employees of their termination 60 days prior to their firing violated the law. A lawsuit may provide the workers the compensation they deserve, but also means a long, expensive fight.
Contrast this with the treatment of the seven unionized truck drivers who had contracts with Wood-Mode. When their Teamsters Union heard of the plant’s closure, they made sure their members were reimbursed for gas mileage and unused vacation days.
Workers can no longer stake their security on the hope employers will do what is right, out of benevolence or shared incentives. The only people who can be trusted to fight for workers — are workers. “They are not treating the employees like human beings ... ,” Robert Garrett, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO, told The Patriot News in June. He is right, they did not treat workers like human beings. And the reason is simple; there was no one to make sure that they did so.
Kristin Volchansky is a member of the Snyder County Democratic Party and campaign manager for Michelle Siegel, candidate for the Pennsylvania State Senate District 27.