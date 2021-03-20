My dentist and I are both over 65. We have each been fortunate to get both vaccine doses.
We're both now more than two weeks past receiving the second dose. That, according to the CDC, means we are as protected from the COVID-19 virus as we're going to be.
As I sat in his chair at the start of an appointment last week, we shared our respective vaccine experiences.
Then we did something I know I hadn't done in close to a year.
We shook hands. (Who reached out first will remain off the record.)
It seemed so normal. And instinctive. Heck, I didn't even think about it until later, as I pumped some sanitizer into my hands before heading home.
I'd shaken hands literally thousands of times in pre-pandemic life. Now I kind of felt like I had crossed some forbidden line.
Of course, I hadn't. I'd simply given in to an old instinct — and cleaned up pretty quickly thereafter.
Let's face it. Old habits die hard. And, even as vaccines get pumped into more and more arms, we're nowhere near "back to normal."
Plus, nobody really knows what "normal" is going to look like moving forward.
I've read a lot about handshakes being a bad idea since the pandemic began. But it turns out some health-minded people were suggesting an end to the practice well before that.
In 2018, well before any of us ever heard the word coronavirus, an article from The Conversation, a journalism partner of ours which produces many thoughtful features and analysis pieces, had some things to say about why it wasn't a great habit. Among the points this article made:
1. "According to research from the University of Colorado, on average we carry 3,200 bacteria from 150 different species on our hands."
2. "Research has shown that on average, we will shake hands on average 15,000 times in our lifetime. So there are lots of opportunities for spreading bacteria between people – particularly if they are carrying potentially infectious bacteria that could make us ill."
3. "As awareness of infectious diseases grows and people actively try to reduce the spread of infection, perhaps there could be a future where we all high five and fist pump rather than formally shake the hands of those we meet."
I suspect older people like me will have a more difficult time than younger people with this. Plus, there are bound to be awkward moments when somebody reaches out to shake my hand and I withdraw or extend my clenched hand for a fist bump.
How about hugs?
In a recent interview with NBC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and pretty much the face of dealing with the pandemic said hugs are probably OK under certain limited circumstances.
"If you're vaccinated and you have a member of your family vaccinated, someone that's not lived with you ... can I sit down and give them a hug and things like that? And the answer is very likely, of course, you can," Fauci said.
That's a lot of ifs and more reason why we need to get more people vaccinated.
As for shaking hands, I guess I'm going to try to remember to avoid that from now on.
But I can't guarantee when old instincts will take over.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.