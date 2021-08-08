We live in a chiaroscuro world, you and I, where light and darkness forever dance with one another. Sometimes light leads, sometimes darkness.
Each year on Aug. 6, the Catholic world observes the Feast of the Transfiguration, traditionally a celebration of light. The event it commemorates is recorded in three of the Gospels.
Jesus takes his closest disciples, Peter, John, and James, to a mountaintop. Once there, he suddenly becomes radiant, emitting a white light that blinds and frightens his companions Even Jesus’s clothes appear dazzling. In the midst of this laser show, the voice of God thunders: “This is my Son. Listen to him!”
What happened 2,100 years ago on that mountain was a revelatory explosion of divine light. In a flash brighter than ten suns, in an eruption of Godstuff as intense as a burst of pure white light, the Eternal lightning-bolted to earth. It’s as if all the energy that goodness and truth offer went nova at that instant in the person of this strange man from Galilee.
Fast forward from 1st-century Palestine to mid-20th-century Asia. August 6, 1945, to be precise. At 8:15 in the morning on that Feast of the Transfiguration, another nova of light and energy occurred, this time over a Japanese city named Hiroshima.
A nuclear bomb exploded about 2,000 feet in the air.
The temperature of the blast, 1 million degrees Celsius, set the atmosphere on fire, birthing the horrible ball of light that survivors said was also brighter than ten suns. Between 80 and 140,000 people were vaporized in an instant—it’s more than likely that all of us have breathed in their atmospheric molecules at some time in our lives — and another 100,000 horribly burned.
Three days later, 76 years ago tomorrow, a similar atomic nightmare burst over Nagasaki.
There was no voice from heaven at these explosions of light. But two weeks earlier, when the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in the U.S., an observer, physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, darkly recalled a passage from the Hindu scriptures Bhagavad Gita: “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”
The chiaroscuro of existence, horribly captured in a single day. The luminescence of Transfiguration on the one hand and its netherworld doppelganger, the death-dealing flash of nuclear holocaust, on the other. “This is my Son” side-by-side with “I am become death.”
How can we not be haunted by such a nightmarish coupling?
The truth is that darkness sometimes masquerades as light. Even today some people see the two atomic blasts as good things. But our ancestors knew what we sophisticated moderns have forgotten: the evil one is a liar and a deceiver. Wickedness often roams the world openly like a roaring lion, but more often it pretends to be something other than it is.
The blinding blast of light over Hiroshima, darkness’s mocking impersonation of Transfigurative light, reminds us of this tragic truth.
The dance of light and darkness is inevitable, and it takes only a subtle shift in the rhythm of time for the two to change positions. This dance is all around us. It’s in us, too. Our better natures forever minuet with an interior darkness that threatens to take the lead and pivot us toward destruction.
This is the human condition, and if we pretend otherwise, we risk being ravished by the darkness, especially when it disguises itself as light.
Reality isn’t one or the other, light or darkness. It’s both. Human existence is a perpetual seesawing between hope and despair, joy and sorrow, resilience and surrender, acceptance and defiance, faith and doubt, good and evil.
After Hiroshima, we should know this in our very bones. After Hiroshima, the Feast of the Transfiguration is no longer only a joyful celebration of light. It’s also a somber reminder of darkness.
