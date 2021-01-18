Once again the schools are in financial difficulty. I believe this is due to total mismanagement of the board and superintendent at Milton.
How is this going to be made up? By increasing taxes! With so many people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic and the district having one of the highest populations of retirees (fixed incomes), how does the board expect to get blood from a stone?
No, it’s time to start cutting the fat from within. Has anyone on the board looked at the number of people who have sold/lost their homes because of the high taxes? Those of us on fixed incomes, selling and going to other school districts whose taxes are much lower is the next step before we can no longer afford to pay the outlandish taxes Milton charges for what, nothing!
Keep increasing taxes and see how much money you have for school funding in the future. The answer isn’t blowing in the wind: It’s none!
Timothy Stitzel,
New Columbia