The president says he has a constitutional obligation to pursue corruption by Americans in other countries. The vice president opines that the American people would want to know if an incumbent vice president profited from his official position.
Well, yes. Do these people even realize that they are reenacting the old playground antics of 10-year old boys: “Your mama is so ugly…” “No, your mama is so ugly…”
What drives the current impeachment inquiry, above all, is a concern about Trump’s corruption: That he would pressure a foreign leader to investigate his most prominent Democratic opponent, a step that would obviously benefit his re-election campaign but would have little or nothing to do with the actual national interests of the United States.
Pervasive corruption on a scale previously unknown in this country (but check out Russia) is indeed the essential feature of this presidency. Take his money-grubbing corruption first: refusal to divest his businesses, refusal to release his tax returns, inviting the G7 to meet at his Florida golf resort, repeatedly promoting that and his many other properties, favoring countries and companies that stay at his hotels. Then there’s bending or breaking the rules for his own political advantage: making unfounded charges of electoral fraud, welcoming Russian intervention in the 2016 election, pressuring both Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens. Speaking like a mafioso he praised Paul Manafort for not flipping, condemned Michael Cohen for spilling the beans, and now threatens both the CIA whistleblower and the chair of the House Intelligence Committee. He says Mitt Romney should be impeached for having the temerity to criticize him.
Routinely and justly accused of corrupt behavior, his characteristic response is the playground taunt: “No, you’re corrupt!” Remember “Crooked Hillary.”
So in the current crisis he will endlessly repeat the unfounded charges about the Bidens’ corrupt behavior. Refutation won’t matter: he’ll just keep saying it, just as he kept questioning Barack Obama’s birthplace for years. He knows that his gullible base will believe him, and he thinks that’s all that matters.
The catch is, the more he keeps talking about how important it is to stamp out corruption, the more he will draw unwelcome attention to himself. Turns out it really is “all about Donald.”
John Peeler is a retired professor of political science at Bucknell. He lives in Lewisburg.