Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of columns written by community leaders addressing issues they believe need attention and action in the new year and decade.
Thank you for the opportunity to share these thoughts on how we can make Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties an even better place. At Transitions of PA, our long-term, yet attainable, goal is to end domestic and sexual violence and we have been in the valley doing this work for 45 years.
We are often thought of as providing a safe place for victims and their families leaving violence in their homes, but we do so much more. We offer “Safety, Education and Advocacy” and are working to cause a sea change. We work to address human trafficking in the Valley, as well.
Our mission will not be accomplished in 2020, but it is possible for us to make a difference by better supporting our child-serving professions; improving collaboration among systems like law enforcement, the courts, victim services and medical providers and schools. We also need to believe victims, given the strength it takes for them to say, “I am a victim,” and the slim likelihood they are making it up.
This year, we would like to be able to raise the compensation of employees at Transitions, Children and Youth Agencies, Area Agency on Aging and Head Start who are on the front lines addressing abuse and violence in our homes.
Like you, we all are very weary of daily news that tells us about child sexual abuse arrests; injuries and death due to domestic and sexual violence; and people arrested for collections of child pornography.
There are many people working hard every day serving children exposed to trauma. They often are taking personal risks. The professionals who are working to end trauma are not sufficiently rewarded for their work nor respected enough as the professionals.
The need for collaboration among agencies that address violence including law enforcement, the courts, Transitions, Children and Youth, health care providers and the schools is critical to ending violence and abuse. There is good progress with campus and community response teams in some of our counties, but we have the opportunity to do much more.
We have a critical shortage of mental health services for children and adults, particularly in Northumberland county. The loss of Sunbury hospital’s inpatient mental health program will be sorely felt when needs become critical for individuals. There is pressure being placed on our other two hospitals, as well.
We need more support for the legal system in their attempt to hold perpetrators accountable. Our district attorneys rarely obtain adult sexual assault convictions in the courtroom because juries do not understand consent and too often blame the victim. Our DA’s offices are not funded enough to make sure that criminals are held accountable.
Finally and most importantly, we need to ensure that we reduce the trauma that our children experience. The Adverse Childhood Experiences Study (ACES) proved convincingly that the more times children have adverse experiences (i.e., all types of abuse and neglect as well as parental mental illness, substance use, divorce, incarceration and domestic violence) the greater the risk for chronic illness. To be a healthy, safe community, we need to enlist all of our resources to reduce childhood trauma. Let’s do it together, for our children and the generations to come.
Susan Mathias is chief executive officer of Transitions of PA.