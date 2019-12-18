David Faust writes two more letters “Think About It”, Dec. 4 and “The National Debt”, Dec. 15, where he looks to shift his tax burden onto other taxpayers, the “rich” as he likes to call them.
He bemoans the latest tax cuts as only helping the rich. But a funny thing happened on my way to the bank after the last cut. My paycheck grew bigger.
I’m certainly not rich. But maybe David thinks that anyone who makes more than him is “rich.” Here’s an idea for you David: Work on getting your liberal pals to cut the spending and keep their greedy fingers out of my pocket.
Mike Kerstetter,
Watsontown