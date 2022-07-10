On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating a pregnant person’s federal right to a safe and legal abortion. That same day, I released the following statement to local news outlets in Transitions of PA’s service area.
Transitions of PA has always believed in every person’s right to safety, consent, bodily autonomy, and to make decisions about what’s best for their lives. For more than 46 years, Transitions of PA has been focused on providing advocacy, empowerment, and education to victims, survivors, families, and communities in the Susquehanna Valley to end patterns of violence and abuse. Instilling the ideals of bodily autonomy regardless of age or circumstance, across lifespans, including reproductive autonomy, has always been part of these services.
“Today, we stand in solidarity with our partners at the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, our sister agencies across the state, and national allies and coalitions in sharing our dissent, our outrage, and our heartbreak over the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization”, said Mae-Ling Kranz, Transitions’ chief executive officer.
An individual’s ability to control and care for their own bodies is a fundamental human right, and when that right is taken away, the harm done is not only physical, but psychological and emotional. Being forced to do something you do not intend, or desire is one of the most severe forms of trauma that can result from domestic and sexual violence. The same violence is perpetrated in forced birth, no matter the circumstances.
For victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, the ability to make decisions about emergency contraception and pregnancy termination after being victimized are often critical components of finding safety. All people, including survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, deserve full control over their lives and choices, including the ability to safely and freely choose whether to become, or stay, pregnant.
Kranz stated, “Today’s decision in no way affects the support that our organization has and will continue to provide to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, especially those seeking reproductive healthcare. We will always support an individual’s right to choose what they feel is best for them and advocate access to those services.”
After receiving hidden coverage in an article whose title focused on the celebration of the Roe decision, it felt appropriate that I share my full statement again and further the conversation.
Carrying a pregnancy to term is not a safe option for all people — impacts of intimate partner violence, health disparities related to racial and economic inequities, a person’s medical history or complications that elevate their risk for maternal morbidity, or other reasons.
Did you know, as reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, almost three million women in the United States experienced rape-related pregnancy in their lifetime? Did you know that homicide is the leading cause of death for pregnant women in the United States?
Imagine:
An 11-year-old-child who becomes pregnant after years of being molested by their parent …
An adult with cognitive disabilities who is raped by a caregiver and becomes pregnant as a result …
A college student who realizes they are pregnant because their partner removed the condom without their knowledge or consent …
A victim of intimate partner violence whose pregnancy escalates the frequency and intensity of violence and rape against them …
A person who faces life or death risks if they carry a pregnancy to full term …
A trafficking victim who risks their life to end their own pregnancy with no medical assistance because abortion is illegal, and their trafficker is threatening to kill them …
These examples are not hypothetical to us. We work with victims like these every day.
Abortion access is health care, and having equal access for all people, everywhere, is vital to their social and economic participation, reproductive autonomy, and the right to determine their own lives. For domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, abortion access is a matter of safety.
All people deserve full control over their lives and choices, including the ability to safely and freely choose whether to become, or stay, pregnant.
Mae-Ling Kranz is chief executive officer of Transitions of PA.