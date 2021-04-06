Once again, socialism enters our discussion. Sadly, it is almost always misunderstood and this leads to discussion that is not always very helpful. This has been spurred on by Sen. Sanders and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who are, apparently, sadly ignorant of what it is of which they speak.
Worse, this has led to the Party of Trump (POT), formerly the Grand Old Party (GOP), tarring all Democrats as “socialists,” also without giving any indication of knowing what it means.
Actually, socialism refers to social ownership of the means of production, distribution and exchange, according to the Oxford Compact or any economics text. That is, every economically significant enterprise larger than a family farm, manufacturer of less than, say, 200 employees, non-chain retailer and branchless financial institution, would be owned by the government and managed by a workers council. Private ownership of enterprises that do not have power to distort prices and markets would be allowed, even celebrated!
There might be a couple thousand socialists in the U.S., in defunct mining and timber towns in the West and in industrial heartland cities in decline, as well as a few enthusiasts in colleges and universities.
Capitalism is a system with private ownership of enterprises, and it can be the free-market variety of Milton Friedman, or the mindless libertarian variety of Ayn Rand (vis the recent meltdown of the Texas power grid), or the kind we have today in which owners of firms can exchange campaign funds to political actors for laws that enable them to develop and to maintain monopolistic — one firm market — or oligopolistic — 3-5 firms in the market — market power, so as to enhance their income and wealth, and then to enact tax laws that allow them to keep their ill-gotten gains. Neither of the latter forms leads to either the most efficient allocation of resources or to highest income for members of society.
What Reps. Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are promoting is a system that was put in place by Bismarck, the Iron Chancellor, in Germany in the 1880s as a way to keep German workers from striking to introduce socialism. He offered them the things they sought, good health care, good education for their children, retirement programs, etc. — this was social democracy.
If Sanders and AOC were either knowledgeable or perhaps honest, they would argue for social democracy so we could have what the Nordic countries (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland) have, rather than promoting the socialism that is evocative, especially to Hispanic voters in Florida and Texas, among others, of Cuba and Venezuela.
Social democracy uses democratic means to achieve for society good education, good health care, adequate infrastructure, retirement, housing for all, etc.
It is a system in which individuals work together, through social institutions such as government, social organizations, and foundations to achieve desirable economic and social things they cannot achieve individually. I once asked two economists in Sweden what the secret to the success of their economy. The labor party? Cooperation between labor and government? Etc. They said no. The key element was the Wahlenberg family.
They owned many of the major firms and mines in Sweden and managed them with the well-being of society as an objective. They subordinated themselves to electoral democracy, a state that would tax their companies for revenues to give the desired housing, education, health care, neighborhoods, family life (to the degree possible), transportation, cultural institutions and recreational opportunities, participation in decision-making, and so forth. Not socialism, not laissez-faire capitalism, no — social democracy.
Perhaps those of us who are, or have been, educators have failed our students when a discussion can get as off-track as has this one.
Peter Karl Kresl is a professor of Economics emeritus. He lives in Lewisburg.