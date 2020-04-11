I'm happy to report this morning that since the Easter Bunny's business was considered both essential and life-sustaining, baskets were able to be delivered mostly as normal.
That is unless the Easter Bunny was depending on Amazon for any part of the delivery process. If so, some may have been delayed. (Remember when you could get something from Amazon overnight?)
Easter, of course, is about far more important things than candy and bunnies.
For Christians, it is the celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus — by far the most important holy day in our faith.
Even if you are not a believer, I think you'd agree we could all use some resurrection today and in the coming weeks.
By the way, did you know why Easter is not the same weekend every year? Neither did I.
A quick bit of internet research revealed that Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.
Spoiler alert. That's April 4 next year.
On this most unusual of all Easters, we look to the much-anticipated, refreshing signs of spring, like flowers blooming, grass turning green and the potential for warmer weather.
It would be nice if those signs of spring also included people deciding to be nicer to each other on social media.
I'd settle for decency and respect.
During one of our daily news meetings with reporters and editors last week — all done by conference call now as we work remotely — one of our reporters spoke of the difficulty of getting some sources to talk to us about coronavirus issues.
That difficulty, she said, was due, in part, to their concern about getting hammered for what they might say on Facebook and other social media.
The next day, I got an email from a letter-writer asking if I'd be willing to publish his submission without using his name. That question always gets a hard no from me. As a matter of credibility and transparency, we only publish letters and My Turn columns from people who will put their names to them.
He then asked me to withdraw what he'd written from consideration for publication, which, of course, I did.
His reason for that request? He was concerned with the potential for social media fallout
How sad. Here we sit with a virus that has already infected thousands and killed hundreds in our state — and so many more elsewhere — and yet people have to be concerned about social media backlash?
That's awful and completely unnecessary.
Our focus here the past month, as the worries and consequences of COVID-19 have multiplied daily, has been on providing information to help our community get through this. But we still do have an Opinion page with letters and columns each day, and there still is a Facebook page and Twitter account where people can comment.
Many people do so with the appropriate respect for the writer. Others don't.
Maybe there are too many people with too much time on their hands right now to expect anything to change. Like the Bible says in Proverbs: ”Idle hands are the devil’s workshop."
But the issue of social media harshness and rudeness existed long before we ever heard the word coronavirus.
It would probably take a major miracle for civility to set in. But what better day than Easter Sunday to consider miracles?
