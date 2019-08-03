The story we published last Sunday on the front page about the problems many Valley people are having getting doctor appointments came as the direct result of a call I'd gotten from a reader a few weeks earlier.
The caller — Robert Eberly of Lewisburg — was understandably upset about an appointment he'd dutifully scheduled months in advance being canceled twice by his provider, and about the subsequent difficulty he'd had getting treatment for persistent headaches.
He correctly thought that others might be experiencing similar problems and suggested we take a look at the issue.
I promised him that we would, but asked a favor in return. Would he be willing to share his experiences if we did a story on the topic he'd suggested?
He agreed, which was a big help. Often, people who call or write us suggesting stories don't want to be involved any further.
It turned out he was right. Many other people, both patients and medical professionals, see the problem of getting medical appointments as a significant issue.
Reporter Marcia Moore interviewed Eberly and many others for the article. The story struck a chord, getting strong online traffic and multiple comments from people with similar concerns.
I wanted to share how that story came about for two important reasons.
First, I think it's worthwhile to shed light about how we decide what stories to do. Beyond the daily dose of breaking news and local events, we try to provide stories about key issues that people in our communities care about.
Second, I want to encourage you to share your ideas for potential stories with me and other members of The Daily Item team. We really do listen, and while we can't promise to get to all of them, you'd probably be surprised at how many reader-submitted ideas evolve into stories.
Right now, we're working on a report about what happens to the items people put out for recycling after they are picked up — another idea we got from a reader. I expect it to be ready for publication within the next week or two.
One of the things I missed when I worked at USA TODAY was the connection with members of the community. I speak with more people in an average month here than I did in an average year working there.
We publish the email addresses of each of our reporters as part of the bylines on our stories. We put them there to encourage communication between our reporters and our readers. I hope you'll take advantage of that and shoot them a note when you have a thought to share.
My email address appears each week at the end of my column. It, along with the mail address of other editors, also appears on the bottom of the Opinion page each day.
You can also find email addresses and phone numbers on our website by clicking on "Contact Us" at the top of the page. Emails are usually the best way to go, as phone calls can be hit and miss with people who are only occasionally at their desks.
If you do have a story idea, I hope you'll agree to help us tell it by sharing your own experiences.
Many of the best stories we publish are those in which community people step up and give voice to important community issues.
