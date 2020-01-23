For almost 20 years I had the honor of working closely with and for two U.S. Congressmen. I was also fortunate that the districts they represented were considered “safe.” This meant that their districts held a predominance of voters favoring one party, and being of that party gave them, and me, job security.
During my time with them, I often thought about my “secure” position. I was reminded constantly by constituents, almost always from the opposing party, that my guys were taking advantage of the system and that they had no (moral) right to run again and again for the congressional seat they held.
Over the years I wrestled with myself on his point but finally decided that the argument for congressional term limits is hollow. There is no law barring a U.S. congressperson from running for re-election.
Like all jobs, if you perform your work poorly you will eventually be given the heave-ho.
My bosses’ bosses were the electorate. The electorate liked the jobs they did. Each was re-elected again and again. One of my bosses said he’d be a very bad congressman in Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco district as she would not fit his central Pennsylvania district.
Yet both have been elected and re-elected numerous times. Not only does each represent the “flavor” of their areas but they also have honed their expertise in representing their people.
Do any of us want to be forced to change dependable doctors every few years trusting our health to a constant rotating series of neophytes or a complex legal matter to those just testing their new skills?
We get aggravated when a new clerk at the department store can’t use the register correctly yet want a rotating door of new folks deciding our futures in Harrisburg and Washington.
I agree that there should be a constant churning of elected members, but the change should be organic. According to statistics reported in RollCall, a media outlet that reports on Capitol Hill, after the 2018 midterm elections almost 24 percent of Congress were newly elected (this included retirements, resignations, election defeats and deaths); 2016, 13 percent; 2014, 16 percent, 2012, 20 percent. Average tenure in the U.S. House is just shy of 10 years. Happily, this is the length of time many term limit boosters advocate.
Yes, there are representatives that spend their lives in office, and while they get the spotlights, they are few. Money is also a factor in holding a seat. Incumbents drawing more dollar support. I admit that money has a powerful influence. It may corrupt the system, but rarely the individual. But term limits won’t fix money flowing from a donor to an incumbent; or to a challenger holding friendly beliefs.
Big money doesn’t like waste. The coal industry isn’t going to donate large sums of cash to outspoken “Green New Deal” advocate New York’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, nor would California’s Rep. Jim Costa, a member of the pro-fracking Natural Gas Caucus, receive funds from the Sierra Club.
Dollars flow from interested parties both organized and individual to like-minded elected officials and candidates. If money did sway votes (bribery), party and personal belief would not matter; the coal industry would buy Ocasio-Cortez’s vote and Costa would vote to turn off the gas valve.
This doesn’t happen. Campaign finance and term limits ought to be separate discussions. It should not be up to a stopwatch to decide on how long my representative stays in office. It must remain up to me and to you.
Mike Glazer, of Lewisburg, served as senior district representative for both Congressman John Peterson (2001-2009) and Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (2009-2019). Both men represented PA’s 5th congressional district (which included Union County 1993-2003).