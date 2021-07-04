The bagworm, thyridopteryx ephemeraeformis, is an unusual and serious defoliating pest of many ornamental trees and shrubs throughout the eastern half of the United States.
The bagworm receives its name from the bag-like structure constructed of leaf fragments that are bound together with silk produced by the larvae. Most of this insect’s life is spent within the bag, which serves as a protective structure. Bags blend in with foliage of the host plant and infestations often go unnoticed until significant defoliation has occurred.
Bagworms feed on too many species of trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants to list. Conifers, especially arborvitae, juniper, cedar, cypress and pine are the preferred hosts in most areas. Deciduous trees, maple, sycamore and locust are frequently infested. Favored species are identified readily in the dormant season by the presence of bags on the plant.
The presence of spindle-shaped bag structures is the principal evidence of a bagworm infestation. Bags are approximately one-eighth inch long when first visible and will reach two inches long and one-half inch in diameter when fully developed. Larvae are about one inch long when fully grown. The body is dark brown with a yellow head region and is hairless.
The female moth is worm-like and lacks wings, legs, antennae and eyes. The body is yellowish white and nearly hairless. The male moth resembles a wasp with a black body and dense hairs. Wings are clear and about one inch across.
The bagworm overwinters as yellowish eggs within the bag. Some bags contain only male larvae, and subsequently eggs will not be found in every bag. Eggs hatch from mid-May through mid-June, and larvae emerge to begin feeding and constructing new bags. As larvae continue to feed and grow, they enlarge the bag to accommodate their increased body size.
In late July through early August, fully developed larvae secure their bags to a twig with silk and pupate within the bag. Male moths emerge in about one month and fly to a bag containing a female, and mating occurs. Yellowish eggs are deposited within the bags and then the females wriggle out and die. One generation occurs each year.
The best means of control of small populations on plants that can be reached by hand is picking them off. This should be done in the dormant season and the bags should be crushed or disposed of off the site. There are 100-150 eggs in each female bag, and they can hatch out the following year even if they were lying on the ground all winter.
On large trees with heavy infestations, foliar treatments must be employed. The application should be applied while bags are small and the pests are actively feeding (mid June). Large larvae are more resistant to treatments than early instar larvae, plus the larger they are the more damage they have already done to your plants.
Natural materials that control bagworms effectively are pyrethins, spinosad, Bacillus thuringiensis(Bt). Though the equipment a home owner has to apply them with can leave parts of taller trees untouched.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email questions about your own trees and shrubs to ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113.