I was truly amazed after reading the article on the front page of the Local section in Wednesday’s edition (June 5) of The Daily Item.
It states that a neglectful, unfortunate, selfish woman was found to abuse and neglect minors and animals in her care. The authorities removed the minors and animals and placed the juveniles in “protective custody, however, unsupervised visits were permitted.” She proceeded to use one of the minors to scam the authorities. What word of protective custody didn’t sink in? How is this protecting them? We spend so much time and money and thought into helping our youth with drugs and alcohol, and rightly so, but what about the unfortunate children, that through no fault of their own, end up with harmful, neglectful parents or guardians?
My guess is she will have a harder time getting to see the animals.
Sad.
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland