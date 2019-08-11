When I first read the above headline to Mr. Ken Young’s My Turn (July 30). I first thought it was going to be about lies told by Donald Trump. Instead, Mr. Young was objecting to lies told about Mr. Trump.
Mr. Young said, “The Attorney General...said there was no Russian collusion,” and objected to the money paid to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election. In the Report of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller noted that “collusion” doesn’t really have a legal meaning, but he could not find evidence to charge anyone in the Trump Campaign with Criminal Conspiracy. The only people who deny the Russians interfered with the 2016 election are Mr. Trump and his supporters. Shouldn’t election security be a non-partisan issue?
Mr. Young said the statement “the president has lied 10,000 times since taking office” was “extreme hyperbole and defies logic,” and went on to accuse the left of spreading lies and misinformation. Mr. Trump has been making fact-checkers work overtime, uttering statements that are misleading or false 10,956 times in 869 days, according to The Washington Post. He does so about 12.4 times a day. All presidents say things that are false or misleading, such as Bill Clinton’s “I did not have sexual relations with that woman...” However, Mr. Trump makes statements that are totally and demonstrably false, such as the tax cut he signed was “the biggest ever,” when in fact it was the 8th largest in the last 100 years. He also likes to say that “the Wall is being built,” when he is still fighting with Congress over funding for it. This isn’t the “hyperbole,” it is just people going over all his tweets, press conferences, and other statements, and checking them against reliable sources, such as prior Federal Budgets.
Worst of all is the damage Mr. Trump has done to the press by labeling everything he doesn’t like as “fake news,” so that his supporters will believe the lies he does tell. The majority of his tweets are negative, attacking his critics and refuting things that make him look bad. He stokes fear by describing asylum seekers at the Mexican border as an “invasion” by “illegals,” which emboldens White Supremacists, some of whom have used Trump’s rhetoric to justify hate crimes. After the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Mr. Trump said, “hate has no place in the U.S.” He would do well to change his own hate-filled tweets and speeches.
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove