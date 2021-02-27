It's tempting to think we're just about done with this awful COVID-19 pandemic.
We all badly want to believe that we are.
We want to hug our grandchildren, visit with friends and get back to doing all the other things we did before more than 500,000 Americans died from this insidious virus.
We want it to be over.
But it's not. Not yet. And it's still going to be a while.
Yes, the numbers have been consistently going down lately. On Thursday, Feb. 25, The Daily Item's COVID-19 update reported that we'd gone seven days in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases statewide — and that there were just 37 new cases across the Susquehanna Valley.
Statewide Thursday, there were 81 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the 11th time in 12 days with fewer than 100 deaths. There were two COVID-19 deaths in the Valley, both reported to be from Montour County.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.5 percent last week, the 10th week in a row it has dropped. State health officials estimated that 90 percent of residents who have tested positive since last March have recovered.
It's easy to look at these numbers and believe we're on our way out of this darkness — until you take a short trip back in time.
Six months earlier, on August 25, 2020, The Daily Item reported just 426 new cases statewide — 10 in the Valley.
On Sept. 25, we reported 853 new cases statewide, 40 in the Valley.
By Oct. 25 we were reporting 2,043 new cases statewide. At the time, it was the second day in a row of more than 2,000 and the 19th day in a row of more than 1,000. But that was still fewer than now.
The surge skyrocketed from there. Our Nov. 25 we reported 6,669 new cases in the state — 96 in the Valley.
On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, we reported 9,320 new cases and 276 deaths statewide, including 142 new cases and 12 deaths here.
So yes, the numbers have been coming down lately. On Jan. 25, we reported 3,945 new cases statewide, 82 in the Valley.
But we're not close to the levels we were at six months ago.
And people are still dying from COVID-19 — nationally, statewide and here. If you read the obituaries we publish each day, you know that is true.
My wife and I were both able to get our second vaccine doses last Sunday. We're happy about that. Our reactions were minimal — slightly arm soreness and, as I described it, feeling "a little bit out of it" on Monday.
Current frustrations aside, the vaccines, including the new one from Johnson & Johnson, will soon be more readily and widely available. That's going to help.
The fact remains, though, this virus is not done with us yet. There are concerning variants. Masks still need to be worn. Social distance still needs to be maintained. And even modest-sized public gatherings still need to be largely avoided.
Like you, I want to be optimistic. Our daughter has twice had to postpone her wedding. We fervently hope the third time later this year will be the charm.
But optimism needs a foundation in reality. And the reality is, we're not where we need to be. Not yet.
