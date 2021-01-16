I am so saddened by the politics in Pennsylvania today. Our president has shamed the whole idea of democracy. What happened to the Trump who was completely aghast at the happenings in New York City, his bastion, on Sept. 11, 2001? How could that same person be the one who directed the fiasco at our Nation’s Capitol, Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6? I will take this opportunity to say, watch out Florida, I hope he continues to like and respect you because it appears he is moving in with you. We are all Americans, never mind our voting preference.
An American is English, or French, or Italian, Irish, German, Spanish, Polish, Russian or Greek. An American may also be Canadian, Mexican, African, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Australian, Iranian, Asian or Arab or Pakistani or Afghan. An American may also be a Cherokee, Osage, Blackfoot, Navajo, Apache, Seminole or one of the many other tribes known as native Americans. What we saw on the unmasked faces of the people who breached the nation’s capitol building was very telling! There was an extremely dominant pedigree in all those faces.
An American is Christian, or Jewish, or Buddhist or Muslim. An American is also free to believe in no religion. For that he will answer only to God, not to the government, or armed thugs claiming to speak for the government and for God.
An American is from the most prosperous land in the history of the world. The root of that prosperity can be found in the Declaration of Independence, which recognizes the God-given right of each person the pursuit of happiness.
An American is generous. Americans have helped out just about every other nation in the world in their time of need. When Afghanistan was overrun by the Soviet army 20 years ago, Americans came with arms and supplies to enable the people to win back their country. As of the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Americans had given more than any other nation to the poor in Afghanistan.
Americans welcome the best, the best products, the best books, the best music, the best food, the best athletes. But they also welcome the least.
The national symbol of America, The Statue of Liberty, welcomes your tired and your poor, the wretched refuse of your teeming shores, the homeless, tempest-tossed. These in fact are the people who built America. Some of them were working in the Twin Towers the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, earning a better life for their families. Americans are not a particular people from a particular place. They are the embodiment of the human spirit of freedom.
In my mind, I now know what was meant by “drain the swamp.” It was the catchphrase for the end to democracy.
Karen Robertson,
Danville