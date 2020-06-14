We call June Pride Month. We call the celebration Gay Pride because Self-Respect and Respect for Others of Our Spectrum of Sexualities, Orientations, and Choices can’t fit on a bumper sticker or look good on a float. June marks the date of the Stonewall rebellion in 1969, a protest we celebrate because gay, lesbian, bisexual, transsexual, and queer people had been harassed by bullies, extorted by the underworld and by police, driven from jobs, rejected by families, friends, and communities including places of worship, shamed, suicided and even murdered. For a few nights of civil disobedience, the Stonewall Riots in 1969, a community looked upon as vulnerable fought back against a routine police raid on a gay club. The patrons of the Stonewall Inn decided not to go quietly; this was a time of unrest and advocacy, and GLBTQ civil rights were no exception.
Today, gay, lesbian, bisexual, transsexual and queer people are still harassed by bullies, driven from jobs and places to live, rejected by families, friends, and communities including places of worship, shamed, suicided and murdered. But I’m glad to say that 50 years later, this is not so much the norm. Nevertheless, violence against gay folk make up 16% of reported hate crimes according to the FBI; many bias crimes go unreported. And there are no official statistics for lives ruined by rejection from families or churches, refusals to serve, to hire or refusals to rent. Sexual orientation may remain hidden for some, but some gay folk cannot hide who they love or who they are. This marker is not the same as skin color, but orientation to love is a grounded part of being.
Coming out reinforces the effects of the contact theory: People in social groups who know others in the GLBTQ community are less likely to hate them. Families, accepting worship communities, colleagues, and straight friends are less liable to hate who they actually know as part of their group. Important to remember is that the GLBTQ community is astoundingly diverse. We are not a single culture; we do not all follow the same romantic, relationship, or sexual norms or abide by the same political beliefs, professions, or practices. Some of us are known by an “out” identity and some of us stay private. Some folk are sick of labels entirely. I understand that. Like Popeye, “I am what I am, and that’s all that I am.” Being gay is a part of me, not the whole. But I owe that part of myself room because of the movement of history. Gay resistance that created room for me. Commemorating resistance, remembering Stonewall, makes it possible for me to be more whole, more myself and claim part of that history and of larger community.
Our GLBTQ movement made great strides because we succeeded three-fold: first, we came out, no longer in the shadows of shame, so others we loved — our parents, siblings, parishioners and communities could say that, “Yes, we know some GLBTQ people and they are … people.” The secret is no secret. We are “just people.” The big deal is that being homosexual, bisexual, transsexual, queer or questioning is no big deal. It is harder to demonize someone whom you know is a neighbor, a relative, a friend, a helper in your community. Refusing to remain hidden can be an antidote to fear like daylight.
Second, we value allies, good people (again, just people) who know us and feel that everyone should be included for who they are. Allies agree that it is unacceptable to hate a group because of affection, because of sexual orientation or preference. They stand on the side of love.
Third, the GLBTQ community showed resistance — violent in 1969, but for 50 years forward, we gave care and celebrated our existence with compassion, taking care of those suffering from HIV/AIDS before there were treatments, stood with Aids coalition ACT UP in the 1980s, worked for marriage equality, and reached out over and over again to support our communities and establish and welcome allies, and refuse to be invisible or shamed. Respect for ourselves and respecting the struggles of others for their authenticity — that’s what we can feel pride about.
S. E. Gilman, a Shamokin Dam resident, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia. She has taught writing and literacy education and tutoring in universities, community settings, at a correctional institution, and on native reservations.