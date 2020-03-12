The YMCA Annual Dinner and Award Ceremony to honor the staff and volunteers was held in late January. We attend this event annually. It is a great evening to recognize and applaud the commitment of the YMCA Mission. As a family, we were able to applaud our youngest son, Michael. He was presented the Sunbury Branch Student Service Award. Michael received many congratulations and we received many compliments as his parents. However, this year was a little different for us.
Looking around the room, we realized all the staff and volunteers that have been with us over the past 20 years. A dedicated group of people we consider family. Our world is a difficult place right now. Faith and the family unit is disappearing for so many people. We continue to be blessed by an organization that puts our children and their families first. We have thought a lot about our last 20 years as part of the YMCA and everything they have given us and continue to do for all children and families across the Valley.
The staff wipes away tears, patch boo-boos and use time out as needed. They feed, read to, play with and tuck children in for naps. They help children reach milestones and take them on great adventures. They teach them to swim, play sports and be a team player. They help them make friends and be a friend. They are the reason they successfully take the giant step into kindergarten and find their creative side in art. Our children have a safe place to be before and after school. They also have amazing summer memories at camp.
For us, our “Y Kids” are young adults now employed by the YMCA. The little boy that walked past the front desk to go swim in the pool, is now standing behind the desk and protecting our members that swim. The little boy that had his diapers changed and spent his summer at camp, is now working in the daycare during semester breaks and is a camp counselor over the summer. We have the YMCA to thank for this wonderful 20-year journey as parents. Your incredible dedication and leadership always shines. We cross paths with so many “Y Kids” that have become incredible young men and women. They are strong people with strong families giving back to our community.
We ask all “Y Kids and families” to take a moment to thank the staff and volunteers of the YMCA. They have unconditionally wrapped their loving arms around so many children and families across our Valley for more than 30 years. They continue to build strong kids, strong families and a strong community.
As always, we are grateful for your incredible hard work, dedication and commitment to the YMCA Mission. Always remember you are making a difference in the lives of children and building solid foundations.
Steve and Amy Gresh live in Middleburg.