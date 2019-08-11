A visit to see my youngest daughter Megan in Arlington, Va. last week produced several sweet memories.
She cooked us lunch and breakfast. We went out to dinner and to a show at the Kennedy Center. We had lots of great conversation.
There was one other moment that stuck with me. Mid-Sunday morning, she and her fiance, Eric, sat on the sofa, each reading a section of The Washington Post, which had been delivered to the apartment door.
Two educated young people in their 20s had chosen to spend part of their Sunday morning reading a print newspaper — and not just because I was there. I asked. It’s routine.
Ah, such a simple pleasure that used to be so common.
Simple, yet extremely important.
Reading and being informed of what’s going on where you live is more critical than ever. So is supporting your community newspaper — whether a larger one like the Post or a small community paper like this one.
News organizations like The Daily Item are part of the lifeblood of a community. We help connect people. We provide vital information. We hold public officials accountable. We investigate issues that have real impact on the people who live here.
All of that costs money. Though some may feel that information online should be free, the fact is reporters and editors have to get paid. You go to the grocery store and you pay for what you buy. That helps pay the salaries of the people who work there. We’re no different.
Advertiser support is important and we are fortunate to still have a good amount of it. But the department stores like Sears, K-Mart, JC Penney and Bon-Ton that used to be a major part of that support are long gone. And so, newspapers everywhere, including this one, need readers to help financially support their efforts.
As warm and fuzzy as seeing my daughter and her husband-to-be reading the print edition made me feel, we know a large number of readers and potential readers now prefer to get their news on smartphones.
That’s fine. We have digital-only subscriptions available. The fact that we can connect to Valley readers digitally helps us reach our communities better than ever. We have the ability to bring breaking news to everyone as soon as it happens.
The Daily Item reaches more people each day than we have in our history. We average more than 80,000 page views and nearly 30,000 unique users online most days, and work hard to keep our website updated and relevant all day long. Combined with a print circulation close to 15,000, that’s a significant reach.
However you choose to access our content, it needs to be supported by your subscriptions as well as your attention.
Too many news organizations in this country are struggling or dying. The people of Youngstown, Ohio, for example, are about to lose their daily newspaper. The Vindicator, which recently celebrated its 150th anniversary, has announced plans to cease publication on Aug. 31. That’s a shame, and brings to mind that old Joni Mitchell song.
“Don’t it always seem to go. That you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”
I hope you’ll agree there’s value in our local news reporting and the in-depth stories we do on important local issues.
Subscribe. Renew. Tell a friend.
Newspapers may not be paradise, but we don’t need them paved over to put up parking lots.
