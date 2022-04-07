Get a horse! America’s skepticism toward the first automobiles.
Alexander Winton, the inventor who claimed the first U.S. car ever sold, recalls the birth of the industry and the general public skepticism about automobiles.
This article from the April 15, 1911, issue of the Saturday Evening Post was featured in the Post’s Special Collector’s Edition: Automobiles in America.
His interview with Thomas A. Edison:
“Talking of horseless carriage suggests to my mind that the horse is doomed. The bicycle, which, 10 years ago, was a curiosity, is now a necessity. It is found everywhere. Ten years from now you will be able to buy a horseless vehicle for what you would pay today for a wagon and a pair of horses. The money spent in the keep of the horses will be saved and the danger to life will be much reduced.”
“It is only a question of a short time when the carriages and trucks of every large city will be run by motors. The expense of keeping and feeding horses in a great city like New York is very heavy, and all this will be done away with. You must remember that every invention of this kind which is made adds to the general wealth by introducing a new system of greater economy of force. A great invention which facilitates commerce, enriches a country just as much as the discovery of vast hoards of gold.”
Michael Zaliznock,
Selinsgrove