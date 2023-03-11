In response to The Old Codger from Sunday, March 5. True, President Trump praised and respected Putin and Kim Jong Un because he was a true leader, unlike what we have today. The Guardian, The Hill, and other publications state the international community believes Putin without a doubt is the most successful leader in the world today.
A survey of over 3,000 individuals across 10 countries revealed that “being respectful is not just helpful when addressing conflicts between groups, but a critical leadership responsibility.” In 2018, under President Trump, North Korea didn’t conduct any nuclear or missile tests according to NBC. In 2022, under President Biden, The Associated Press said North Korea launched its most ever. Respect matters!
As for the Jan. 6 insurrection, the tragedy is being weaponized. Make public all the tapes, not just the edited versions, so no political party can influence the public. Show the tapes on prime-time TV and let the pubic see what really happened. We can make our own conclusions once viewed. Too much is being hidden, too many lies are being told.
Trump’s administration did roll back several regulations on the railroad industry, but The Fact Checker argues that those rollbacks didn’t have a major effect on the train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio. President Trump acted presidential as he reached out and encouraged the victims. President Biden has yet to visit.
Did the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) disproportionally benefit high earners? “Comparing the income tax data for 2017 with 2018, clearly demonstrates that it did not,” The Hill writes. “As a result of the TCJA, high earners paid more taxes to the government, while everyone else paid less. They also paid a larger percentage of all taxes, while everyone else paid a smaller percentage.”
This is the typical Democrat shell game, keep the public looking away as they destroy our nation (i.e. cartels in America, Antifa, drugs, sex trade, defund police, FBI weaponized, COVID lies, watered down education at all levels, our kids can’t read, write, or do math at grade level, label parents terrorists, destroy parent/child relationship, destroy women’s sports, rampant shoplifting closing our stores, everyone gets a trophy, criminals have all the rights, Christianity attacked, the Green New Deal). Our grid, railroads, airports, air space, food storage facilities, shipping, and oil facilities are all under attack. Europe is reducing its dairy and beef cattle herds and told to tighten belts (go hungry) in the name of climate control.
Come on man. Calm down. All we have to worry about is Trump running in 2024.
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown