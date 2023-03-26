The Board of Directors of the West Branch Chorus is coming to you with both happy and sad news. The Chorus, which is a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, has been bringing musical entertainment to the Susquehanna Valley for nearly 50 years. We have met for music rehearsal and fellowship all this time.
Many men in our area have been involved in this organization and the performances we have given in our annual shows (both in Lewisburg and Williamsport), in nursing homes and hospitals, in fraternal organizations, in municipal parks, at local fairs, and many other events have brought good feelings to many. That’s the happy news which we can state proudly and confidently.
The sad news is that because of the pandemic, the changing ways in which people have been using their discretionary time, the explosion of recreational opportunities for our citizens, we have struggled to maintain a membership large enough to be able confidently to ensure we can offer high quality music performances of four-part a cappella vocal music.
The purpose of this letter is to thank the people of the Valley for their support over the years, to acknowledge the participation of generations of men and boys in producing enjoyable musical events, and to provide an opportunity for men to join our organization, that we might keep it going.
If we do not experience an increase in membership, we may have to consider not singing in the future. If you are willing to give it a try, please contact Joel or Ed at 570-980-1442 or info@thewestbranchchorus.com and join us at a rehearsal at St. John’s UCC Church at 1050 Buffalo Road in Lewisburg on either April 11 or 25 this spring at 7 p.m.
Board of Directors
The West Branch Chorus