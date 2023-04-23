We met Inesa in Ocean City, Maryland, in the summer of 2002 while we were vacationing at The Carousel Hotel. She was working as a waitress and she explained that she was born in Latvia to Russian parents. Her father worked for the Russian government. She noted that many Russian students like herself traveled to the United States for summer jobs. Linda and I liked her immediately because of her friendly smile and her enthusiasm about being in America.
During the week we spent at The Carousel, we always asked for Inesa to be our server and she told us about her college studies in wanting to be a teacher. She also told us The Carousel was her second job of the day. Her first job was a shift at the Bayside Skillet after spending an early half-hour at the gym. She told us about her dream of coming to America and how she needed to earn and save her money to hopefully return the following summer.
We were amazed at her work ethic and desire to succeed. We didn’t know any American students who spent time at the gym and then worked two shifts a day all summer long except for being off duty one day a week.
We kept in touch via email. Inesa said she was returning to The Carousel so we did the same. She worked on her teaching degree and was looking forward to coming back to The Carousel again and hopefully that would be her only job so she wouldn’t have to work two shifts. She had $200 stolen during our week in Ocean City and we felt we just had to reimburse her to help pay her bills. She didn’t want to accept our offer but we insisted.
“We feel like you’re our Russian/Latvian daughter, the daughter we never had,” Linda (Mrs. Codger) said. We each had sons in previous marriages but no daughters. We were honored to know that she called us her “American parents!” We kept in touch during the offseason and Linda and I talked about sponsoring her so she could stay in the U.S. because the upcoming summer would be her last due to graduation.
Inesa, however, had other ideas. She sent me an email prior to her return to the U.S. and she said she wanted to ask me for a favor. Her email said “I want you to take me away … or is it give me away?”
Inesa was planning on getting married and staying in the U.S. with her soon-to-be-husband.
Inesa’s father did not want to come to the United States but her mother and sister were anxious to come to the wedding. I had the honor of walking Inesa down the aisle and Linda was given the honor of reading the couple’s favorite poem.
It was a beautiful wedding outdoors at a country club and the weather was warm and sunny. A perfect day to get married! Plus, Vince, the groom, was raised in an Italian-American family and combine that with Inesa and her Russian heritage, and you have the wedding rehearsal, then the next day is the wedding and reception and the final day is bridal breakfast, and then it’s time to sober up and go home. Linda and I felt fully recovered five days later!
Fast forward to the present day and the married couple has two teenage children, Julia and Nicholas, who are both fluent in speaking Russian and English plus they’re both doing well in school. Vince is retired but will still work a day or more at the hotel. Inesa’s mom and sister have both moved to the U.S. Mom lives with Vince and Inesa and works for a cleaning agency. Sister Olga’s business degree was not recognized in the U.S. so she studied to become an LPN, then an RN, and currently she’s studying to become a nurse practitioner. Inesa’s teaching degree was not recognized by the U.S. so she started working as an office manager for a real estate agency and has moved on to get her real estate license in two states and has won awards as the top Realtor in her area. Both Inesa and Olga became U.S. citizens.
Linda and I try to travel to Delaware/Maryland at least once a year to visit the family members and talk about “old times” in addition to anything new and exciting that’s happening in their lives. It’s always a relaxing week away to touch base with our extended family members. We are very proud of our Russain/Latvian daughters and their children and other family members. It’s always a good time when we are able to spend a week at the shore.
This Old Codger and his wife have a deep love and admiration for our extended family and we love the title of “American parents.”
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.