I wish to begin by saying to reader Arthur Keller that I’m very sorry for not coming to your defense on the issue of socialism. You sir are absolutely correct in your opinion and to have let you be attacked by John Peeler and Trey Casmir without acknowledging that fact previously is a grave mistake on my part. There are things in our lives that we know and the most sure thing I know for me is if I’m not in agreement with those two men I’m in the right no matter the subject so you should really feel good about yourself and your opinion.
To have someone say that capitalism needs poverty is one of the most pitiful comments I’ve heard in years. Many have mistaken what capitalism and socialism are. Many have mistaken the fact that social programs are not socialist. Casimir has a little glimmer of truth in his letter but he misses the whole truth and nothing but the truth. He is critical of those who make money and says they need to take care of society’s needs to be good. I’m paraphrasing I know but basically, if you have money and someone else isn’t as fortunate as you, you’re evil is how I took his drivel.
What both these men miss is the fact that capitalism gives anybody a chance to excel. A chance, not a guarantee. What socialism, true socialism, does is bring everybody to the same level of inability to shine because that will make others look bad. In my life, I’ve had very good and bad times. I’ve never blamed others for the bad. I’ve never been jealous of those with more either. If we can pay our bills, be good with donations to several organizations we support and take a little trip here and there then we are happy with what we have and not jealous of those with more.
What socialism does is make you jealous because you believe it’s up to others to support you. Maybe in a college classroom, Professor Peeler could find an audience to swallow his snake oil presentation. But in the real world earning and appreciation of what you’ve earned should be more of a goal than crowding into the trough of gimmes that they want the government to give.
Mr. Keller, accept my humble apology and keep on the right path, sir. We have all the opportunities in the world if we don’t let the government and people like Peeler and Casimir get in the way and try to make good people feel guilty for accomplishing personal goals. There’s a song by John Mellencamp called "Pink Houses" that has a verse that includes these words:"There’s winners and there’s losers and that’s no big deal, the simple man pays the bills the bills that kill." That’s the epitome of capitalism not needing poverty. In every facet of nature the strong survive not by being dependent but by striving to accomplish things.
So Art, hold your head high, you understand what’s right and being on the other side of these two guys should be a badge of honor. Thank you for standing up for the America we grew up in.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury